Argentina Coach on Messi's World Cup Decision: 'Awaiting for Him to Decide'

Recalling his team’s experience on the road to winning the 2022 trophy, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it’s unwise to be celebrating the teams they will face in next year’s group stage.

The defending champions will take on Austria, Jordan and Algeria in Group J.

"Remember what happened to us against Saudi Arabia?" Scaloni jokingly asked reporters.

Argentina surprisingly lost its 2022 opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1 before going on to win the final over France on penalty kicks.

"We will have to play our best at every match, so there’s no rest," he said. "We know that in our flesh."

Scaloni was part of Friday's draw ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in which he brought out the World Cup trophy.

"Holding the cup in my hand again was wonderful," he said. "Being able to touch it again is very moving. It's hard to explain."

Will Messi Play at the World Cup?

Lionel Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, hasn't committed yet to playing, but it would be shocking if he decided against appearing in a record sixth World Cup.

"We are just awaiting for him to decide," coach Lionel Scaloni said. "In principle, everything is going well."

The 38-year-old star led Argentina to the top of the standings of South America’s World Cup qualifiers, but he hasn't confirmed if he'll help his country defend its 2022 title.

"I’m going to take it one day at a time; being honest and trying to be realistic and feel good," Messi in an interview with ESPN Argentina earlier in the week. "This year I felt very good."

The Inter Miami star added playing in the United States will make it easier for him to consider playing at the tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It starts on June 11 in Mexico City and would be Messi's sixth World Cup.

"It catches us at a different point in the season than in Europe. We’re going to start a tough preseason in January and we’re going to have a lot of games in a row with the league and the CONCACAF Champions League," Messi said.

Messi and Inter Miami are preparing to face Vancouver in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.