Ounahi Spoils Canada's Party: 4 Takeaways From Morocco's World Cup Round Of 16 Win

On the Fourth of July, in front of 72,000 fans deep in the heart of Texas, Morocco reminded everyone that surviving is a skill. Canada threw everything at the Atlas Lions for 45 minutes, and it looked like the co-hosts' fairytale had another chapter. Then Azzedine Ounahi happened twice.

Morocco won 3-0 to book a quarterfinal date with France or Paraguay, and Canada's historic run ends in the Round of 16 — with heads high and a country converted.

Here are four takeaways from Houston:

1. Morocco Looked Scared – Then Had An Epiphany

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Let's not sugarcoat the first half: Morocco was rattled. Canada pressed into oblivion, racking up 13 touches in the Moroccan box to Morocco's one at the other end. Jonathan David tested Yassine Bounou early, Tani Oluwaseyi went one-on-one and was denied, and the loss of Ismael Saibari to injury after 22 minutes only deepened the panic. Seven yellow cards before halftime tell you how frantic it got.

So what changed? The break, mostly. Morocco came out calmer, stopped forcing passes through Canada's press, and let the game breathe. Five minutes into the second half, Ounahi drilled home from the top of the box off Achraf Hakimi's delivery, and suddenly the pressure flipped. From there, Morocco played smartly: they sat in, stayed compact, and killed Canada on the counter. It wasn't a comeback on the scoreboard. It was a comeback of the mind.

2. Canada's Deepest Run Ever, But The What-Ifs Sting

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

This was already the greatest World Cup in Canadian history. A draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto for their first-ever World Cup point. A 6-0 demolition of Qatar featuring a Jonathan David hat-trick. A first-ever knockout win, courtesy of Stephen Eustaquio's stoppage-time thunderbolt against South Africa.

But the what-ifs will linger. Alphonso Davies, still not fully fit after his brutal injury run, missed the entire group stage and started today on the bench (and never came into the game). Ismael Kone's tournament ended in horror in Vancouver, fracturing his tibia and fibula against Qatar. And David, so lethal against the Qataris, reverted to his Juventus form when it mattered most — a tactical foul, a yellow card, and a free kick sailed over the bar. Against an opponent this good, your stars have to show up — Canada's couldn't.

3. Ounahi, Welcome Back To The World Stage

(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique famously asked in 2022: "My God, where does this guy come from?" Four years later, the Girona midfielder is still making people ask. His first was pure filth — a strike from the top of the penalty arc that kissed the bottom corner. His second was pure poise, racing onto Brahim Diaz's touch on the counter and finishing like a striker. It's the first World Cup brace by a Moroccan since Salaheddine Bassir buried two against Scotland in 1998.

Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi Scores BRACE in Round of 16 vs Canada | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Morocco needed it because the Saibari news looms large. The new Bayern Munich signing — Morocco's top scorer at this tournament, who netted in every group game and converted the decisive penalty against the Netherlands — limped off clutching his hamstring. If he's done, someone else has to carry the scoring load in the quarters. Ounahi just volunteered.

4. Cry If You Want, Canada. Then Smile.

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Canada fought valiantly to the end, and there's no shame in falling to a team that made a World Cup semifinal four years ago. The bigger picture is optimistic. This was a nation that hosted World Cup matches on home soil for the first time, packed Toronto and Vancouver, and turned a hockey country into a soccer one for a month.

And the foundation is real. Jesse Marsch has built something coherent and brave — a team that pressed Morocco into a first-half crisis. The core is young: Moise Bombito, Ismael Kone, Davies (still just 25). And David should be in his prime. Canadian football has never been higher. In 2030, nobody will be calling them a cute story. They'll be calling them a problem.