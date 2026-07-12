FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule july 12
FIFA Men's World Cup

Are There Any World Cup Games Today? Semifinal Schedule France vs Spain, England vs Argentina

Published Jul. 12, 2026 8:01 a.m. ET

Day 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rest day, with no matches on the schedule. The field of four is set after England outlasted Norway in extra time and Argentina edged Switzerland to close out the quarterfinals. The semifinals begin Tuesday, when Kylian Mbappé and France meet Spain in Dallas, before Lionel Messi and Argentina face England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Sunday, July 12

There are no World Cup matches today. The tournament is on a scheduled rest day between the quarterfinals and the semifinals, which begin Tuesday. Here is the full semifinal schedule:

France vs. Spain

France won Group I while outscoring opponents 10-2, then beat Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, edged Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 and downed Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Mbappe's eight goals are tied with Messi for the Golden Boot Race lead and Michael Olise's five assists pace all players. Spain has been the tournament's stingiest team, winning Group H behind three clean sheets before shutting out Austria 3-0 and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout rounds and holding off Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

England vs. Argentina

England won Group L unbeaten, then beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Jude Bellingham's brace. Captain Harry Kane and Bellingham each have six goals, among the tournament's best. Argentina swept Group J, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way.

Messi & Argentina Reach Semifinals 🚨 Instant Reaction to Extra-Time Win vs Switzerland

Messi & Argentina Reach Semifinals 🚨 Instant Reaction to Extra-Time Win vs Switzerland
Check out the recap of the quarterfinal matchup between Argentina and Switzerland.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

No teams are in action today. The next teams to play are the four semifinalists:

  • France
  • Spain
  • England
  • Argentina

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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