Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will conclude Saturday with Groups J, K and L playing their final slate of games. In Group L, England can likely clinch the group with a win over Panama, while Ghana and Croatia meet in a pivotal match with both teams looking to clinch a spot in the round of 32.

Group K will be the next group to play its final two games. The big game between Colombia and Portugal are heavyweights with ambitions to go far in the knockout stages. The winner of this game will win the group. In the other game, the DR Congo could still advance to the round of 32 if it beats Uzbekistan.

Finally, in Group J, Argentina has already won its group and might rest key players, including Lionel Messi, when it takes on a Jordan team that is already out. Austria and Algeria then clash in a game where both teams likely need at least a point to feel comfortable about advancing.

Here is everything to know about match day 17.

When: Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

England will be looking to officially punch its ticket to the knockout stage when it faces Panama on Saturday at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford in Group L. Entering with four points from its first two games, the Three Lions can win the group with a victory here, combined with Ghana failing to defeat Croatia. If Ghana also wins, the group will be decided by goal differential (England is currently at +2 while Ghana is at +1).

After impressing in its opener, England was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel’s team struggled to break down Ghana’s aggressive defense that did not give the English players much space to operate in the final third. On the occasion when England managed to get in a position for a shot, the players either missed the target or saw their shot saved.

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A key for England in this game is to be more effective in wider areas of the field. Against Ghana, it was not until wingers Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford subbed into the game in the second half that England’s attack was able to find a rhythm. In addition, Harry Kane was limited to just 19 touches and no goals against Ghana. Tuchel will be looking to get Kane on the ball a lot more against Panama.

For Panama, Thomas Christiansen’s side have already been eliminated from the knockout stage and will exit the tournament after this game. Panama has played very hard in its first two games, starting with a 1-0 loss to Ghana where it conceded a very late goal. In its second game against Croatia, Panama was surprisingly on the front foot for long stretches but were undone by an Ante Budimir goal in the 54th minute.

Panama is still searching for its first goal of the World Cup but will likely continue to prioritize defense and sit in a low block like it did against Croatia.

Player To Watch

The Arsenal winger has come off the bench in England’s first two games of this tournament. In these appearances, the Three Lions played better whenever he was on the field. Against Croatia, Saka entered in the 72nd minute and assisted on the final goal of a 4-2 win. Against Ghana, Saka was subbed on in the 65th minute, and he completed 100% of his passes while drawing three fouls. England needs to be more effective in getting into one-on-one situations from the wings and that could lead to Saka starting and being an important player in this game.

When: Saturday, June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Philadelphia

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Automatic qualification to the round of 32 is on the line when Croatia takes on Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The winner of this game will be guaranteed of at least second place, while Ghana will finish second in the event of a draw.

Ghana arrives at this game on the heels of a hard-fought 0-0 draw with England on Tuesday. The Black Stars frustrated the Three Lions over the full 90 minutes with a compact defense and a dangerous counterattack that prevented England from sending more players into the attack.

Luka Modrić recently played in (Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Carlos Queiroz took over as Ghana’s head coach in April after a disastrous March window where the team’s defense bled goals. The Portuguese manager did not have much time to fix the situation, but Ghana is yet to concede a goal at the World Cup and now has an excellent chance of advancing to the round of 32 with four points from its first two games.

Ghana’s improvement at this World Cup has been one of the tournament’s most surprising stories. The team’s 1-0 win over Panama in its opener snapped a seven-match winless run, and the team is currently 73rd in the FIFA World Rankings, one of the lowest of all World Cup teams.

Croatia has not had an easy time at this World Cup. Despite scoring two equalizers against England, Croatia let the game get away in the second half of a 4-2 loss. Against Panama, Croatia and to fight a lot harder than expected for its 1-0 win.

Against Ghana, head coach Zlatko Dalić will need big performances from his veteran midfielders to break down the Black Stars defense. This begins with 40-year-old captain Luka Modrić along with Manchester City’s Mateo Kovačić, 32, who is also part of the team’s leadership.

Croatia’s talent and experience likely has it as the favorites in this game, but age might also work against the team if the game becomes a test of athleticism. Ghana has little pressure in this game as the Black Stars have already surpassed expectations.

Player To Watch

The Manchester City midfielder has the unenviable task of breaking down Ghana’s compact defense. Panama and England were both unsuccessful and now will be Croatia’s turn. Kovačić likes to receive the ball in deep areas and drive forward into the attack. He has been very useful for Manchester City over the years against over-matched teams who try to sit deep. His style could really help Croatia to open the game and create chances.

When: Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Miami

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

In one of the most anticipated group stage finales, Portugal and Colombia clash on Saturday night at Miami Stadium in a game that will decide Group K. Colombia has already qualified for the round of 32 but can win the group with just a draw. Portugal, meanwhile, is essentially through to the knockout stages given its strong goal differential following the 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. But a point mathematically clinches a knockout appearance while a win gives Roberto Martinez’s team the group title.

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After a lackluster 1-1 draw with DR Congo in its opening game, Portugal came to life against Uzbekistan with a 5-0 win. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, was the top story in that game as he ended his 10-game (13 games when not including penalties) international scoring slump in major tournaments. He became the first player to ever score at six different World Cups with his brace, and those goals saw him join other greats such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland with multiple goals in this tournament.

With Ronaldo off and running, Portugal is very dangerous with a team stacked with world-class talent. Against Colombia, Ronaldo leads an attack that also features Rafael Leão and Francisco Conceição. The midfield trio of Vitinha, João Neves and Bruno Fernandes is among the best in this tournament and will be difficult for Colombia to stop.

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Colombia has been the clear better team in each of its first two games, but has not dominated. Crystal Palace right wing back Daniel Muñoz has scored in each of the first two games, and Bayern Munich left-winger Luis Diaz has also been very effective on the other side.

James Rodriguez, 34, has struggled at the club level the past five years as he has bounced around without sticking. His most recent attempts have come in Mexico and the United States, but he continues to be very effective for Colombia’s national team and was responsible for creating several scoring chances in the 1-0 win over DR Congo.

Portugal is favored in this game, but Colombia will have plenty of fan support in Miami. Colombia might also opt to play conservatively due to only needing a draw to win the group.

Player To Watch

Who else? Portugal’s all-time leading scorer ended his slump in international tournaments in a big way with two goals against Uzbekistan, and he became the first player to ever score in six World Cups. These performances are not just important for Ronald’s résumé, they are great for Portugal. If Ronaldo continues to contribute, Portugal becomes a threat to go far and maybe even win the tournament.

When: Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Both DR Congo and Uzbekistan will be looking for their first ever World Cup victories when the two teams meet at Atlanta Stadium on Saturday. Neither team is mathematically eliminated from qualifying for the round of 32, and the only path forward for both is to win this game and possibly get help.

DR Congo has the best chance. Sitting at one point from its draw with Portugal and a -1-goal differential, DR Congo would move to four points with a win. The chances of finishing second are very slim, as the Leopards would also need Portugal to lose in a way that negates its six-goal advantage in the goal differential tiebreak. DR Congo still likely controls its own fate. A win would bring it to four points, which is likely enough to finish as one of the eight best third-place teams.

One thing to watch at the start of this game is DR Congo’s formation. Needing a win to advance, head coach Sébastien Desabre might stray from the five-man backline formation he used in the first two games and opt for a more aggressive approach with more attackers on the field. Regardless of the formation, Yoane Wissa and veteran Cedric Bakambu will be the Leopards' top scoring options.

This World Cup has been a learning lesson for Uzbekistan, which lost its opener to Colombia 3-1 and then was blown out 5-0 by Portugal. Technically it could advance with a win because some third-place teams might advance with three points. But Uzbekistan’s goal differential of -7 makes that nearly impossible. Head coach Fabio Cannavaro will still want to end the team’s tournament on a high note. Uzbekistan has been one of Asia’s best performing countries at the youth national team level and there are encouraging signs for the future. It would be another sign of progress if the team can return home with a World Cup point.

Player To Watch

The Newcastle United forward scored DR Congo’s equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Portugal in the opener. He has also been the team’s most dangerous scoring option over its 180-plus minutes at this World Cup. DR Congo needs to win this game, and if they do, a spot in the knockouts is likely. Unlike the first two games where DR Congo was the underdog, in this game the Leopards should be the favorites. Scoring opportunities should be there, and Wissa will have a big say in whether his team moves on — or goes home.

When: Saturday, June 27, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Dallas

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while playing some of the best soccer of his career. If anyone was hoping that this World Cup would be where the Argentine legend finally shows signs of slowing down, they are surely extremely disappointing.

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Argentina has six points from its first two games and is outscoring its opponents, 5-0. Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals at this World Cup and could have had even more as he missed a penalty in the 2-0 win over Austria earlier in the week. In that game, he scored his 18th World Cup goal and is now the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

On Saturday, Argentina takes on Jordan in what is a dead-rubber match in Group J. Argentina has already clinched the group title while Jordan has already been eliminated and will return home after this game.

Because of that, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni might opt to rest Messi ahead of the knockouts. That would give Jordan a more realistic chance of securing its first ever World Cup point.

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It will still be extremely difficult for Jordan even without Messi on the field. Without Messi, Scaloni could opt for Como’s promising attacking midfielder, Nico Paz, to play in Messi’s role. Also, Argentina has a number of top players returning from injury in Julián Álvarez, Leandro Paredes, and Nicolás Tagliafico. These players played limited minutes in the first two games but could see their role expanded against Jordan.

As for Jordan, it is a game about showing pride. Head coach Jamal Sellami will likely continue to go with his top lineup, but the key for his team is to improve its set piece defending, as Jordan has conceded set piece goals in each of the first two games.

Player To Watch

If Scaloni fully rests Messi in this game, as seems likely, then Paz could be the player who steps into that role. Paz, 21, looks ready for an increased role in Argentina, and he is a big part of the future for La Albiceleste. In May, he won the award for Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season. In 2025-26, he scored 12 goals and added six assists to lead Como to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Messi is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, but with Paz, the team’s future looks bright. This is a good opportunity for him to begin carving out a role in the team.

When: Saturday, June 27, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Second place in Group J and an automatic spot in the World Cup’s round of 32 will go to the winner of Saturday night’s game between Austria and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.

Both teams have lost to Argentina and defeated Jordan, but Austria carries an edge in goal differential and would claim second place with a draw. But that might not be a good thing. In an interesting conundrum, some analysts have noted that finishing second in Group J is no prize as it likely sets up a matchup with tournament favorite Spain in the round of 32. If the third-place team in Group J qualifies for the knockouts, it would likely offer a much more manageable path.

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick will likely try to boost his team’s offense in starting forward Marko Arnautovic for the first time at this World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the team’s all-time leading scorer and has played well off the bench. In the opening 3-1 win over Jordan, Arnautovic was instrumental in delivering the win.

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic will be forced to continue to play without leading attacker Mohamed Amoura, who suffered a hamstring injury in the opening game loss to Argentina. In the 2-1 win over Jordan, Algeria started slowly but dominated the second half in a comeback win that was led by attackers Nadir Benbouali, Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez.

Rangnick’s Austrian team plays with an intense counter-pressing system. Algeria will only succeed if it can make quick passes out of pressure and get into the attack before Austria gets into its defensive shape.

Player To Watch

The French-born Chaïbi is a versatile player but has settled into a more attacking role on the left side for both Algeria and his club Eintracht Frankfurt. In the 2025-26 Bundesliga season, he had two goals and nine assists in 1,789 minutes. Chaïbi, 23, is Algeria’s best passer in attacking situations and against a counter-pressing team in Austria, he could find openings to create a lot of chances.