4 Takeaways From Ecuador's Triumphant Win vs. Germany At The World Cup

Germany still tops the group. Ecuador finally found its finishing touch.

Germany lost, and it cost the team nothing. Ecuador won, rescuing its World Cup dreams.

On a hot Thursday afternoon at the New York New Jersey Stadium, Ecuador came from behind to stun a strong Germany side, 2-1 — a result that means wildly different things to the two teams trudging off the same field. Julian Nagelsmann's side top Group E regardless. Sebastián Beccacece's side leaves with its first goals of the tournament and is currently the best third-place team.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Germany Top The Group — And Can Afford A Night Like This

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Here's the perk of sealing your group early: you can lose like this and barely feel it.

Top spot was secure before kickoff, so Thursday was a free hit, and Julian Nagelsmann's side played like a team that knew it. It struck inside two minutes, then eased off. The press loosened. Ecuador pounced.

The positives remain real, though. Seven goals past Curaçao. A grown-up win over Ivory Coast. Tons of attacking midfield talent. The back line wobbled, the finishing vanished and the complacency will gnaw at Nagelsmann all the way to the round of 32.

But nobody lifts the trophy in June. You qualify, you learn, you move on. Germany has the first part down.

2. ¡Sí Se Puede! Ecuador Found Its Goals At The Perfect Time

(Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Two games, zero goals. Then the group winners rolled into town, and Ecuador remembered where the net was.

That's its whole tournament. A 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, which it was incredibly wasteful against. A toothless 0-0 draw with Curaçao. An attack allergic to the final third. And then, against Germany of all teams, Nilson Angulo leveled inside 10 minutes, and Gonzalo Plata smashed in the winner with 13 to play, nodded down by substitute Kevin Rodríguez.

Sebastián Beccacece always had the spine. Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Vite ran the middle. Vite set an Ecuadorian record for tackles in a World Cup match. The missing piece was a punch up top, as the living fossil Enner Valencia feels like a relic from the past. But in the most important game of the group, the squad collectively stepped up.

Third place, four points, and — pending the other groups — a ticket to the knockouts. Sí se puede, indeed.

3. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, And A Reunion Worth Watching

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Remember when Florian Wirtz picked Liverpool over Bayern Munich partly to avoid sharing the No. 10 role with Jamal Musiala? Now they share it with Germany — the most tantalizing thing Nagelsmann owns.

Thursday was a tease. Wirtz slid one gorgeous ball through to Musiala that Joel Ordóñez blocked superbly, then coughed up possession in the exact spots that made his Liverpool autumn such a slog. That's the subplot. His £116 million move began miserably — no goal until after Christmas, mockery over the fee, the lot — before he roared back in the spring to look like himself again.

The World Cup is the stage to finish that comeback. Pair a rediscovered Wirtz with a fearless Musiala between the lines, and Germany has a duo nobody wants to defend. A glimpse today. Imagine the team at its best for a full 90 in a game that actually matters in the knockouts.

4. Ecuador Didn't Just Win — It Defended Like It Meant Everything

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Beating the group winner takes more than two good finishes. It takes a back line willing to throw itself in front of everything — and Ecuador had exactly that.

Once Gonzalo Plata's winner landed, the final stretch turned into a siege. Germany piled forward in waves; Ecuador refused to break. Willian Pacho, Joel Ordóñez and Piero Hincapié — three of the most composed young defenders at this tournament — blocked, headed and cleared everything coming their way. In front of them, Pedro Vite ran himself into the ground for nine tackles, the most by an Ecuadorian in a World Cup match on record and the joint-most by anyone at this one.

Sebastián Beccacece spent two games hunting a goal. On Thursday, his side showed the other half of a knockout team: the intestinal fortitude to defend such an important lead against one of the best teams in the world.