Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

In two games apiece, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have scored a combined 13 goals — five for Messi, four for Mbappé and four for Haaland.

Today, it's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane's turn.

Here is what I’m eyeing ahead of Match Day 13.

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Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Bruno Fernandes will have to assert himself offensively for Portugal (Getty Images).

Uzbekistan was a bit of a surprise against Colombia. It tallied a first-half goal and made a very good account of itself. I’m not sure if it can beat Portugal, but its style of play looks to me as if there will be an opportunity for Portugal to get another early goal, as it did against Congo. But at the same time, while Uzbekistan's risk-taking might result in a Portugal goal, it could result in a goal of its own. Portugal needs to put Bruno Fernandes in a position to score, even if that means hurting Ronaldo’s feelings. So be it. The Portugal offense cannot center around an undersized team sending a bunch of crosses to a 41-year-old. Fernandes needs to shoot, and I think he will.

Fallica's Picks: 1st Half Over 1.5 Goals (+128), Bruno Fernandes 3+ Shots (-125)

England vs. Ghana

Ghana really didn't do a lot against Panama, but it did take advantage of its biggest opportunity late to grab all three points. England’s defense was a little more vulnerable than expected vs. Croatia, so I expect it will tighten things up against an opponent that shouldn’t be as dangerous.

Fallica's Pick: England Win to Nil (-140)

Panama vs. Croatia

Petar Musa will be the key to Croatia's success against Panama (Getty Images).

Two of the older teams here, but I think it will affect Panama more than Croatia. Both teams took nothing away from their openers, but Croatia looked more dangerous than I expected against Three Lions, and Petar Musa, who scored just before halftime in that game, should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here.

Colombia vs. Congo

Congo managed a shock draw against Portugal in the opener, and it will look to employ a similar strategy here — absorb shots, maybe steal a point and, with a result against Uzbekistan, advance to the knockout round. Colombia have its sights set on winning the group and will fire away in hopes of taking all three points.