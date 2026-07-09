2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At Semifinals Matchups
The knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is quickly moving along, and the semifinals of the biggest World Cup ever are already on the horizon.
France opened the quarterfinals slate with a decisive 2-0 victory over Morocco on Thursday, which is the same score it won by in the semifinals matchup between these two teams in 2022. Now, France awaits the winner of Friday's Spain-Belgium match to see who it'll take on in the semifinals.
As we're one quarter through the quarterfinals, here's a live look at the semifinals matchups and a peek ahead at what the final might look like.
Tuesday, July 14
Dallas Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
France is into the semifinals for the third straight World Cup. The 2018 champions took down Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday, winning 2-0. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé scored for France. Mbappé has reached the semifinals in all three of his World Cup appearances. Now, he's seeking to reach the finals in each of his first three World Cup appearances.
France will take on the winner of Friday's Spain-Belgium match on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET in Dallas Stadium.
Wednesday, July 15
England/Norway vs. Argentina/Switzerland
Atlanta Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
The winners of Saturday's quarterfinals matchups will go head-to-head on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Stadium.
World Cup Final (Sunday, July 19)
France, Spain or Belgium vs. England, Norway, Argentina or Switzerland
New York New Jersey Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
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