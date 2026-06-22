World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up

Another day, more superstars shining at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi set a World Cup record with his two goals, but two of the best strikers in the game scored two of their own. Kylian Mbappé, who one day might break Messi's record of 18 World Cup goals, scored twice for France against Iraq, and then Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway against Senegal.

Here's the best of Monday, June 22, at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina vs. Austria

Lionel Messi has become the first man ever to score 17 goals in World Cup history.

Messi has both taken (seven) and missed (three) the most penalties in World Cup history. This was his first miss that was not on target and not saved.

Messi has also become the third player to score in six consecutive World Cup matches, joining Just Fontaine (France) and Jairzinho (Brazil).

Messi passed Klose for another record with Argentina's win: He has now won 18 World Cup games in his career, which passes Klose, who has 17.

Messi became the fourth man to score five goals in his first two matches of a World Cup tournament, after Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) in 1954 (seven), Just Fontaine (France) in 1958 (five) and Harry Kane (England) in 2018 (five).

Argentina vs Austria Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

France vs. Iraq

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals, putting his total to 16 goals in his World Cup career. He's now tied with Miroslav Klose for the second-most in men's World Cup history behind Messi.

Mbappé has six multi-goal games in the World Cup, extending his record for the most ever.

Mbappé became the fourth-youngest European player to reach 100 national-team appearances behind Sergio Ramos (Spain), Lukas Podolski (Germany) and Kristen Viikmäe (Estonia).

Iraq remains winless all-time at the World Cup at 0-0-5 (W-D-L). It has been outscored 11-2 in those matches.

France has won its first two group games at each of the last four World Cups.

France vs Iraq Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Norway vs. Senegal

Erling Haaland scores his third goal of the World Cup. He's now up to 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway.

Haaland has scored in his last 12 competitive appearances for Norway and has scored at least one goal in 18 of his last 21 competitive national team games.

Haaland is the sixth player to score more than one goal in each of his first two career appearances at the World Cup, and only the second to achieve this in the last 50 years (England's Harry Kane in 2018).

This was just the third time Senegal has ever conceded three goals in a World Cup match.

Ismaïla Sarr is now up to 20 career goals for Senegal. These were his first two in the World Cup.

Norway vs Senegal Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Jordan vs. Algeria

Algeria gets its first win at the World Cup in exactly 12 years. Its last World Cup win came on June 22, 2014, against South Korea.

Nizar Al-Rashdan gave Jordan its first-ever lead in a World Cup match.

Algeria has conceded the opening goal in nine of its last 12 World Cup games.

Riyadh Mahrez made his first World Cup start since June 17, 2014.

Jordan vs Algeria Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Moment(s) Of The Day

Messi entered Monday's game against Austria tied with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose with 16 goals as the all-time leaders in men's World Cup goals. He had a golden chance to pass Klose but sent his penalty kick wide in the ninth minute.

In the 38th minute, though, Messi got his goal.

Left back Facundo Medina played a low cross near the penalty spot. Argentina winger Thiago Almada let the pass go under his legs to an oncoming Messi, who slotted his left-footed shot home past Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

A bonus moment of the day: Norway's celebrations after its win over Senegal.

The Norwegians have become famous for their rowing across the Northeast. The squad did what their fans did on the field after the win.

Goal Of The Day

If this is Messi's last World Cup and Mbappé keeps up his current pace, he'll one day be the World Cup's all-time-leading goalscorer.

Mbappé showed why early in France's win over Iraq. He got the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box from teammate Michael Olise, put it on his weaker left foot for a wonderful goal, his third of the tournament.

The France captain entered the tournament coming off a rough season with Real Madrid, but he's once again showing why he's one of the best players in the world – for one of the best teams in the World Cup.

Assist Of The Day

Erling Haaland didn't even get to five touches in the first half. Senegal contained the star goalscorer, who couldn't connect with Norway captain and playmaker Martin Odegaard.

It took a few minutes in the second half for that to change. Odegaard picked up the ball in midfield and slid a perfect pass into Haaland's path that Kalidou Koulibaly just missed on his slide tackle.

From there, the finish was inevitable.

Save Of The Day

Senegal was under major pressure in the first half against Norway, which was creating chances and looking threatening going forward.

The best chance fell to Norway captain Martin Ødegaard, who got his shot off quickly. Mendy, though, was quick to close down Ødegaard and take away the space he had. The former Chelsea goalkeeper made himself big and blocked the shot with his left leg.