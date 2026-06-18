Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jun. 23, 2026 1:33 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 23, 2026 1:33 a.m. ET

Portugal and Uzbekistan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.

Portugal drew their opening match with DR Congo 1-1, with Joao Neves scoring for the Portuguese side. Uzbekistan lost their opener to Colombia 1-3, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history in their debut tournament appearance.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 DR Congo Gets IMPRESSIVE Draw Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Check out Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alexi Lalas &Thierry Henry's postgame reaction to DR Congo's 1-1 draw to Portugal.

Group Standings

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Odds

Portugal World Cup Schedule

Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Portugal vs. Uzbekistan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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