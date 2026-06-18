FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 23, 2026 1:33 a.m. ET
Portugal and Uzbekistan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.
Portugal drew their opening match with DR Congo 1-1, with Joao Neves scoring for the Portuguese side. Uzbekistan lost their opener to Colombia 1-3, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in World Cup history in their debut tournament appearance.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
- When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
INSTANT REACTION 🚨 DR Congo Gets IMPRESSIVE Draw Against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Group Standings
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Odds
Portugal World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Colombia vs Portugal - Miami Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET)
Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule
- June 23: Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan - Atlanta Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Portugal vs. Uzbekistan and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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