FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Ronaldo Scores Twice In 1st Half
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Ronaldo Scores Twice In 1st Half

Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 1:54 PM ET

Portugal and Uzbekistan each need a win.

The two countries meet at Houston Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for their second Group K match, with Portugal favored to win the match (-521).

After expectations to top Group K, Portugal were played to a stunning draw by DR Congo, with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Seleção now entering this game with immense pressure. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan had a rough start to the tournament, as well, with its World Cup debut match ending in a 3-1 loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan still seeks its first points of the tournament.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Uzbekistan:

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12:04p ET

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Scoreboard

1:54p ET

HALFTIME: Portugal 3, Uzbekistan 0

1:53p ET

Uzbekistan BARELY Stops Ronaldo Goal

1:41p ET

He Does It Again!

1:35p ET

BRUTAL Blow For Uzbekistan!

1:30p ET

Pepe Likes What He's Seeing!

1:24p ET

Hydration Check

1:20p ET

Portugal Scores Again!

1:11p ET

RONALDO GOAL!

1:08p ET

Ronaldo Can't Connect

1:06p ET

Early Chance For Portugal

12:31p ET

How Should Portugal Use Ronaldo?

12:20p ET

How Does Portugal Bounce Back?

12:05p ET

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives

Live Coverage for this began on 1:51p ET
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