12:04p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Ronaldo Scores Twice In 1st Half
Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 1:54 PM ET
Portugal and Uzbekistan each need a win.
The two countries meet at Houston Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for their second Group K match, with Portugal favored to win the match (-521).
After expectations to top Group K, Portugal were played to a stunning draw by DR Congo, with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Seleção now entering this game with immense pressure. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan had a rough start to the tournament, as well, with its World Cup debut match ending in a 3-1 loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan still seeks its first points of the tournament.
Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Uzbekistan:
14 posts
1:54p ET
HALFTIME: Portugal 3, Uzbekistan 0
1:53p ET
Uzbekistan BARELY Stops Ronaldo Goal
1:41p ET
He Does It Again!
1:35p ET
BRUTAL Blow For Uzbekistan!
1:30p ET
Pepe Likes What He's Seeing!
1:24p ET
Hydration Check
1:20p ET
Portugal Scores Again!
1:11p ET
RONALDO GOAL!
1:08p ET
Ronaldo Can't Connect
1:06p ET
Early Chance For Portugal
12:31p ET
How Should Portugal Use Ronaldo?
12:20p ET
How Does Portugal Bounce Back?
12:05p ET
Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives
Live Coverage for this began on 1:51p ET
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