FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Ronaldo Scores Twice In 1st Half Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Portugal and Uzbekistan each need a win.

The two countries meet at Houston Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for their second Group K match, with Portugal favored to win the match (-521).

After expectations to top Group K, Portugal were played to a stunning draw by DR Congo, with Cristiano Ronaldo and the Seleção now entering this game with immense pressure. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan had a rough start to the tournament, as well, with its World Cup debut match ending in a 3-1 loss to Colombia. Uzbekistan still seeks its first points of the tournament.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Uzbekistan:

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Sort By Oldest 12:04p ET Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Live Scoreboard 1:54p ET HALFTIME: Portugal 3, Uzbekistan 0 1:53p ET Uzbekistan BARELY Stops Ronaldo Goal 1:41p ET He Does It Again! 1:35p ET BRUTAL Blow For Uzbekistan! 1:30p ET Pepe Likes What He's Seeing! 1:24p ET Hydration Check 1:20p ET Portugal Scores Again! 1:11p ET RONALDO GOAL! 1:08p ET Ronaldo Can't Connect 1:06p ET Early Chance For Portugal 12:31p ET How Should Portugal Use Ronaldo? 12:20p ET How Does Portugal Bounce Back? 12:05p ET Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives

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