Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has mostly filled his trophy case, but he is still chasing an unprecedented milestone of 1,000 official career goals in competitive football.
While other legends of the game like Pelé and Romário claimed otherwise when adding in friendly matches, Ronaldo seeks to be the first to reach the mark through competitive professional matches.
His journey began at Sporting CP with five goals, followed by 145 total goals across two stints at Manchester United. His most prolific period occurred at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals, before adding 101 at Juventus and 129 for his current club, Al Nassr.
Combined with a record 143 international goals for Portugal (with eight goals at the World Cup), Ronaldo continues to increase his tally as he approaches this statistical landmark.
- Real Madrid: 450 goals
- Manchester United: 145 goals
- Al Nassr: 129 goals
- Juventus: 101 goals
- Sporting CP: 5 goals
- Portugal: 143 goals (including eight World Cup goals)
We will be tracking Ronaldo’s progress game-by-game as he marches toward another career milestone.
Here's the latest on Ronaldo:
June 17: Ronaldo Held Scoreless Against DR Congo
Ronaldo went scoreless in Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo, finishing the match without a goal or an assist. Despite attempting three shots during the game, he couldn't find the back of the net.
Ronaldo's next chance to bounce back comes on June 23, when Portugal takes on Uzbekistan.
INSTANT REACTION🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to DR Congo's 1-1 draw vs Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Portugal's World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Portugal 1–1 DR Congo – Houston Stadium
- June 23, 2026: Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Portugal vs Columbia - Miami Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)
FIFA Men's World Cup All-Time Top Goalscorers
Despite his knack for finding the back of the net and having played in six World Cup tournaments, Ronaldo is not among the top goalscorers at soccer's biggest tournament. Here are among the players in front of him.
T1. Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 16 goals
T1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 16 goals
3. Ronaldo (Brazil) — 15 goals
T4. Gerd Müller (Germany) — 14 goals
T4. Kylian Mbappé (France) — 14 goals
5. Just Fontaine (France) — 13 goals
6. Pelé (Brazil) — 12 goals
Ronaldo At 2022 World Cup: 1 Goal
Ronaldo only scored one goal during the 2022 World Cup.
Ronaldo had a relatively quiet 2022 World Cup, scoring just once throughout the tournament. That goal came from the penalty spot against Ghana in Portugal’s opening match, making him the first male player in history to score in five different World Cup tournaments.
Portugal reached the quarterfinals, but at age 37, Ronaldo saw his minutes reduced after losing his starting role to younger teammates. Now, just four years later, time may be catching up with one of the all-time greats as Ronaldo looks to make one final impact on soccer’s biggest stage.
Ronaldo At 2018 World Cup: 4 Goals
Ronaldo scored four goals during the 2018 World Cup.
Ronaldo delivered a strong performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, something fans had not consistently seen from him in nearly a decade. He scored four goals in total, including a historic hat trick against Spain in Portugal’s opening group match. He added another one against Morocco.
Despite his efforts, Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Uruguay and failed to advance as far as many had expected in the tournament.
Ronaldo At 2014 World Cup: 1 Goal
Entering the tournament in Brazil recuperating from an injury, Ronaldo scored one goal in the final group-stage game against Ghana. It was also the only time that Ronaldo would not lead Portugal into the knockout rounds at the World Cup.
Ronaldo At 2010 World Cup: 1 Goal
Ronaldo was firmly a global superstar having already made his move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. He entered the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as a Ballon d'Or and a Champions League winner. But he only scored one goal in 7-0 win over North Korea. But Portugal was ousted in the Round of 16 to eventual champion Spain.
Ronaldo At 2006 World Cup: 1 Goal
Already considered one of the best prodigies in the game, Ronaldo's first World Cup goal came in a group-stage match against Iran. He converted a penalty in the 80th minute to give Portugal a 2-0 win at the tournament in Germany. It made Ronaldo the youngest Portuguese player to score in a FIFA World Cup match at 21 years and 132 days. Portugal reached the semifinals, only the second time the team had ever reached that stage.
Portugal vs DR Congo Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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