Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup continues Tuesday as Groups K and L enter their second match day following an action-packed opening round.

England and Ghana are riding high with three points, looking to secure a spot in the round of 32, while Portugal and DR Congo sit closely behind Colombia with one point each following their opening-day draw. Meanwhile, Panama, Croatia and Uzbekistan are fighting to pick up their first points of the tournament to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Portugal and Uzbekistan open the slate in Houston, where Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. look to secure their first victory over a tournament debut side. Attention then turns to Boston as England faces Ghana in a highly anticipated battle between opening-day winners to determine which team takes sole control of Group L.

The third match takes us to Toronto Stadium, where Croatia and Panama clash in a must-win fixture, as both sides look to rebound from their opening defeats. Finally, the nightcap features Colombia and DR Congo meeting in Guadalajara, with Los Cafeteros aiming to maintain their perfect start against an African side that split points with Portugal in its opener.

When: Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Houston

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

There's a lot at stake as Portugal takes on Uzbekistan on Tuesday at Houston Stadium, with the Seleção eager to capture their first three points of the tournament.

Odds to Win Group: +110

Odds to Win Group: +15000

(Photo by Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Portugal enters this match after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in its opener. Roberto Martínez's side controlled possession but lacked efficiency in the final third, a narrative it will be desperate to flip in Texas.

For Uzbekistan, the task is clear after a 3-1 opening-day defeat to Colombia. Despite an equalizing goal from the World Cup debutants, defensive lapses later in the match proved costly. The Asian side faces another monumental uphill battle against a motivated Portugal squad.

Odds to Advance: -5000

Odds to Advance: +180

Portugal enters this game as a heavy favorite, but it cannot afford complacency. Both teams will look to dictate the tempo early, but Portugal's elite squad depth and tournament pedigree should give it the upper hand if it can unlock Uzbekistan's low defensive block.

Player to Watch

The legendary frontman remains the focal point of Portugal's attack, as he competes in his historic sixth World Cup. After a quiet opening match against DR Congo, Ronaldo arrives in Houston highly motivated to open his 2026 scoring account. His unparalleled movement, aerial dominance and lethal finishing precision inside the box will be Portugal's primary weapon to dismantle Uzbekistan's rigid defensive line.

When: Tuesday, June 23, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Boston

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

A massive clash awaits in Boston as England takes on Ghana on Tuesday, with both teams tied atop Group L with three points each. The winner of this blockbuster matchup will put one foot firmly into the round of 32.

Odds to Win Group: -1500

Odds to Win Group: +1800

(Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England enters this match in spectacular attacking form, following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia. The Three Lions showcased their offensive firepower, tearing apart the Croatian defense with fluid transitions and devastating efficiency. Gareth Southgate's side looks dangerous, but it will need to tighten things up defensively after conceding two goals in its opener.

Ghana, meanwhile, is full of confidence after securing a dramatic 1-0 victory against Panama. The Black Stars withstood their opponents for more than 90 minutes before netting a spectacular stoppage-time winner to snatch all three points.

Odds to Advance: -10000

Odds to Advance: -400

While England enters as the betting favorite, Ghana's physical presence and tactical discipline make for a dangerous opponent. Expect a high-intensity midfield battle where England's world-class depth will look to wear down Ghana.

Player to Watch

England's captain remains the clinical heartbeat of the Three Lions' frontline. After leading the line and scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia, Kane brings his elite finishing to Boston. His ability to drop deep, link up play and punish any defensive errors makes him the ultimate threat to Ghana's backline.

When: Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Toronto

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Following a tough opening round of fixtures in Group L, Panama and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium for a crucial Tuesday afternoon clash. With both sides sitting on zero points, the loser faces near-certain elimination from the tournament.

Odds to Win Group: +8000

Odds to Win Group: +4000

(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Panama defended heroically for 90 minutes before a heartbreaking stoppage-time lapse resulted in a 1-0 defeat to Ghana. If the Central American side can replicate that defensive grit while generating more spark in the final third, it could capture its first-ever victory at a World Cup.

Croatia enters on the heels of a bruising 4-2 defeat at the hands of England. Despite getting on the scoresheet twice, the veteran European side was exposed in transition. Led by its experienced midfield, Croatia knows it must immediately flush the loss and tighten its defensive structure to keep its knockout dreams alive.

Odds to Advance: +600

Odds to Advance: -310

Croatia presents a significant challenge for Panama, but with both teams' tournament lives hanging in the balance, expect a highly emotional and physical battle where a single mistake could decide which team stays in the hunt.

Player to Watch

The timeless maestro continues to pull the strings for Croatia in what is set to be his final World Cup chapter. Following the opening-day setback against England, Modrić's veteran leadership, elite vision and exceptional ability to dictate the tempo will be vital. Look for him to control the pace in the midfield to unlock Panama's defensive shape.

When: Tuesday, June 23, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Guadalajara

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Colombia looks to lock up a spot in the knockout stage on Tuesday night when it faces DR Congo at Guadalajara Stadium.

Odds to Win Group: -110

Odds to Win Group: +1300

(Photo by Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Colombia showcased its tournament ambitions with a commanding 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in its opener. The South American side was clinical in transition, unleashing world-class scoring options to comfortably claim all three points and take control of Group K.

DR Congo enters this match riding a wave of momentum after pulling off a stunning 1-1 draw against heavy favorites Portugal. The Congolese side frustrated the European giants, and it hopes for a similar result against a South American powerhouse in Colombia.

Odds to Advance: -1000

Odds to Advance: +100

Colombia will enter the nightcap as favorites, but DR Congo has already proven it can go toe-to-toe with the world's best. In order to pull off another upset, the African nation will likely need a flawless defensive display to slow down Colombia's attack.

Player to Watch

The explosive Liverpool winger remains the electric focal point of Colombia's star-studded attack.

Following a brilliant performance in the opener against Uzbekistan that saw the Bayern Munich winger score and provide an assist for Daniel Muñoz's volley at Mexico City Stadium, Díaz arrives in Guadalajara in peak form. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and create moments of magic out of nothing will be Colombia's ultimate weapon to break down a stubborn DR Congo defense.