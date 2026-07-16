Next Generation Of World Cup Stars: The Top Players Under The Age Of 21

It's safe to say that the 2026 World Cup was an excellent platform for young players to shine under the brightest of spotlights.

Many of these players laid the foundation to be dominant figures in the international game for years to come. Here are the 10 best players ages 21 and younger from the 2026 World Cup:

Age: 18

Position: Central midfielder

Club: Lille

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the key reasons behind Morocco’s rise in international soccer. Born and raised in France, Bouaddi previously represented French youth teams but made the switch to represent Morocco shortly before the World Cup. Bouaddi has already impressed at the club level with Lille since he was 16.

One of his career highlights was starting in a win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on his 17th birthday. At the World Cup, he impressed and helped Morocco control the midfield in a 1-1 draw with Brazil. He is likely soon to be transferred to a top club for an enormous sum. For Morocco, he will ensure the Atlas Lions are a top team for years to come.

Age: 19

Position: Central defense

Club: Barcelona

Most fans knew of Cubarsí heading into this tournament after the 19-year-old anchored Barcelona’s backline to the LaLiga title. But this World Cup has put Cubarsí on the brink of becoming a global superstar.

Entering the final, Spain conceded just one goal and Cubarsí has been a huge part of that. Despite being a teenager, he might be the best central defender in the world.

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Club: RB Leipzig

After a stellar club season with RB Leipzig where he was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season and is now reportedly nearing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, expectations were very high for Diomande heading into this tournament.

He did not score and only had one assist in a win over Curaçao. But there were plenty of times his elite dribbling was on display, and it helped to open the game up for his teammates. In particular, he was explosive in the Ivory Coast’s win over Ecuador and was dangerous in the narrow loss to Germany.

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Doué is one of the many top young French players to move from the 2024 Olympic team and into the 2026 World Cup team. He has won Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year twice and has won the UEFA Champions League twice. He has also won the award for the top young player in both the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

At this World Cup, he played well in the wins over Senegal, Norway, Paraguay, and Morocco to live up to what is already a remarkable résumé of a player of his age. He scored in France’s win over Norway and then assisted on the opening goal in the win over Morocco.

Age: 21

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Freiburg

Aside from the first game, Switzerland was very good in this World Cup. If Johan Manzambi was healthy and able to play against Argentina, it might have been a different tournament entirely. Unfortunately for Switzerland, Manzambi was injured just before the Colombia game in the round of 16 and did not play in the final two games.

But what Manzambi showed against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada, and Algeria was enough to easily make him one of the top young players of the tournament with three goals and two assists in those three games. Manzambi can play every position in the attack, and he combines elite athleticism with a high level of skill that makes him tough to defend. He is rumored to be joining Newcastle United in the near future.

Age: 17

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Club Tijuana

Although it did not advance to the quarterfinals, Mexico enjoyed many positives from this World Cup. It won its group convincingly and then easily defeated Ecuador in the round of 32, and it was not until its dramatic 3-2 loss to England that it finally conceded a goal.

But the arrival of Gilberto Mora on the international stage was perhaps the biggest positive for El Tri as Mora was outstanding as he started Mexico’s last three games. He handled the pressure well of starting knockout games at home and at times was leading his team’s attack.

Club Tijuana has a very valuable player on their hands. It will be interesting to see Mora’s next steps.

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Club: RB Leipzig

Everything Norway wants to do in the attack revolves around finding ways to get Erling Haaland the ball. That typically happens through the team’s wingers and, fortunately for Norway, Antonio Nusa has developed a solid chemistry with Haaland that will only continue to pay dividends into Euro 2028 and the next World Cup.

Nusa was contained in the quarterfinal loss to England, but he was key to the team’s success earlier in the tournament. In the 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast in the round of 32, Nusa scored an important goal.

Age: 21

Position: Left back

Club: Manchester City

O’Reilly started five of England’s games at this World Cup, which were the ones that the Three Lions won. He plays the fullback position in a very modern way, which requires a lot of athleticism to both defend well and push aggressively into the attack. His absence from the starting lineup against Argentina was surprising, but he will be an important part of the team for years to come.

As a starter with Manchester City, he has now played well in the World Cup, in the Champions League, and in the Premier League to make him one of the top left backs in the world.

Age: 21

Position: Right back, central defender

Club: Villarreal

Just 18 months ago, Alex Freeman was a second team player with Orlando City in MLS with no national team experience and limited history at U.S. youth national teams. Since then, he became one of the league’s best defenders, earned a transfer to Villarreal, and became a lock starter with the full national team.

At this World Cup, Freeman offered head coach Mauricio Pochettino a lot of tactical flexibility with his ability to defend and move into the attack. His elite athleticism was on display at several moments, and he even scored an important goal in the win over Australia.

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Club: Barcelona

As a runner-up to the Ballon d’Or in 2025, Yamal is the most exciting young attacking player in the world. Entering Sunday’s final, Yamal has just one goal in this tournament, but he has been instrumental in opening the game and making Spain’s attack more dangerous. Against France, he drew a penalty and helped in the build-up to the team’s second goal. He fits Luis de la Fuente’s system beautifully.

Honorable Mentions

Rayan (Brazil)

João Neves (Portugal)

Lucas Herrington (Australia)

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)