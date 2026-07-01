How to Watch Mexico vs. England: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Mexico and England meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico have won all four of their matches at this tournament, scoring eight goals while keeping a perfect defensive record through the group stage and their Round of 32 win over Ecuador. Julian Quinones leads the side with three goals in the tournament, while Raul Jimenez has added two, including a goal against Ecuador that gave him 47 international strikes for Mexico.

England are through to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive tournament. Harry Kane has been the decisive figure, scoring five times so far, including both goals in a comeback win over DR Congo. Kane became the first English player to score twice in a World Cup knockout match since Gary Lineker in 1990.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Mexico vs. England

When: Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Mexico vs. England Preview

Jude Bellingham finding space between Mexico's midfield and back line is the key battle in this one.

Bellingham is England's connector, dropping deep to dictate play and still arriving late into the box himself. England has produced 53 chances in four matches, and a lot of the best ones start with him. Clean touches in those inside channels, and England turns possession into real danger fast.

Mexico's answer is discipline. El Tri hasn't allowed a goal in four matches, and that spine closes space before attacks ever reach the box. Crowd Bellingham early, force him wide and the game stays on Mexico's terms.

Watch the first few England possessions in the middle third. That will tell you whether Bellingham is running this match or getting swallowed by Mexico's shape.

Player to Watch

Kane is one of the best center forwards of his generation. Thus far in the tournament, Kane has been very effective in bailing England out of otherwise subpar performances. In this game, Kane will face the tournament’s best defensive team that will be highly focused on stopping him.

But even if Kane can be stopped from scoring, he can also be very valuable drifting back into midfield and helping create plays. If Kane struggles in this game, it could be a very long day for the Three Lions. On the other hand, if Kane can find the back of the net early, it will make life easier for England to deal with the crowd and the altitude the rest of the way.

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Mexico vs. England Odds

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