2026 World Cup Bracket Scenarios, Standings: Where Things Stand As USA Moves On

The U.S. men's national team became the second nation to secure a spot in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, it hasn't won its group … yet.

Following its 2-0 victory over Australia, the USA improved to 2-0-0 in Group D play, meaning that it only needs to draw in its next match against Türkiye to finish first. But the USA can also secure first place in Group D later on Friday. If Paraguay either wins or secures a draw in its match against Türkiye, the USA will win its group at the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

As we're in the midst of each nation's Match Day 2, here is a closer look at the World Cup bracket and scenarios.

JUMP TO:

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D

Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group I | Group J | Group K | Group L

Third-Place Rankings

(All records are win-draw-loss)

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Mexico 2-0-0 3 6 2. South Korea 1-0-1 0 3 3. Czechia 0-1-1 -1 1 4. South Africa 0-1-1 -2 1

Mexico's win over South Korea on Friday meant it won Group A because the first tiebreaker is head-to-head results. Mexico's result in its final game against Czechia won't matter for its standing, although it will matter to the Czechs.

Mexico WINS Group A | Javier Hernández REACTS to Mexico advancing to round of 32

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Canada 1-1-0 6 4 2. Switzerland 1-1-0 3 4 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1-1 -3 1 4. Qatar 0-1-1 -6 1

With strong goal differences and the top-eight third-place teams now qualifying, Canada and Switzerland will likely advance. The winner of Group B will be determined by the matchup between the two countries on Wednesday, June 24 (3 p.m. ET on FOX). Switzerland will have to win that game to win Group B due to Canada's superior goal difference.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Scotland 1-0-0 1 3 2. Morocco 0-1-0 0 1 3. Brazil 0-1-0 0 1 4. Haiti 0-0-1 -1 0

Scotland got off to a strong start with its win over Haiti, but it faces huge tests in its next two games against Morocco and Brazil. The Scots will likely need one more point from either of those games to qualify for the round of 32.

Morocco and Brazil, both of which rank in the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings, got their matchup out of the way to open the group stage. If either team can take care of business with positive goal differences in its final two games, it will likely finish first in the group.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. USA 2-0-0 5 6 2. Australia 1-0-1 0 3 3. Türkiye 0-0-1 -2 0 4. Paraguay 0-0-1 -3 0

The USA clinched its spot in the knockout stage. Its win over Australia on Friday also put it in pole position to win Group D, as it can secure first place with just a draw in its group match finale against Türkiye or if Paraguay is able to get a point in its match against Türkiye on Friday.

Australia has the upper hand to finish second in the group. It defeated Türkiye, 2-0, in its first match of group play.

United States vs Australia Highlights

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Germany 1-0-0 3 6 2. Ivory Coast 1-0-1 0 3 3. Czechia 0-1-1 -1 1 4. South Africa 0-1-1 -2 1

Germany is in a very strong position after its first game, which saw it beat Curaçao and get a plus-6 goal differential. The Germans' matchup against the Ivory Coast on Saturday will go a long way in determining which country will win this group.

Ecuador will need to beat Curaçao on Saturday to give itself a good chance to advance with a matchup against Germany on the horizon in its final match of the group stage.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Sweden 1-0-0 4 3 2. Japan 0-1-0 0 1 3. Netherlands 0-1-0 0 1 4. Tunisia 0-0-1 -4 0

Sweden is looking good after a blowout win over Tunisia in its first game, but it faces two difficult matches against the Netherlands and Japan to close out group play.

The Dutch and Japanese played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their matchup to open the tournament. Both teams still have a good chance of winning Group F, but that will likely require a win over Sweden.

Netherlands vs Japan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Record Goal Differential Points 1. New Zealand 0-1-0 0 1 2. Iran 0-1-0 0 1 3. Belgium 0-1-0 0 1 4. Egypt 0-1-0 0 1

It's all up for grabs in Group G after two draws in the opening two matches. Belgium will still be favored to win the group with matches against New Zealand and Iran on the horizon.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Uruguay 0-1-0 0 1 2. Saudi Arabia 0-1-0 0 1 3. Spain 0-1-0 0 1 4. Cape Verde 0-1-0 0 1

Spain will still be favored to win this group, even after a draw against Cape Verde in what should have been its easiest matchup. Uruguay was the second favorite, but it dropped points against Saudi Arabia.

HISTORIC DRAW 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to SHOCKING Spain-Cape Verde scoreless draw ⚽️

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Norway 1-0-0 3 3 2. France 1-0-0 2 3 3. Senegal 0-0-1 -2 0 4. Iraq 0-0-1 -3 0

Advantage to France and Norway after one match day. Norway took care of business against Iraq, while France got a huge three points against Senegal in its opener. Those teams will play on the final match day.

France can take a big step toward qualifying with a win over Iraq in its second match. A positive result for Senegal against Norway would also go a long way after its loss to France.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Argentina 1-0-0 3 3 2. Austria 1-0-0 2 3 3. Jordan 0-0-1 -2 0 4. Algeria 0-0-1 -3 0

Argentina and Austria, the two favorites in this group, took care of business in their respective first games. They will meet on the final match day, when both teams may already have qualified for the round of 32. Algeria and Jordan, though, have work to do.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. Colombia 1-0-0 2 3 2. DR Congo 0-1-0 0 1 3. Portugal 0-1-0 0 1 4. Uzbekistan 0-0-1 -2 0

Portugal sputtered against DR Congo and now has work to do in order to qualify for the round of 32. Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. will be expected to beat Uzbekistan, but a game on Saturday, June 27 to close out group play against Colombia could be important.

Record Goal Differential Points 1. England 1-0-0 2 3 2. Ghana 1-0-0 1 3 3. Panama 0-0-1 -1 0 4. Croatia 0-0-1 -2 0

England got a huge result with its win over Croatia. The Three Lions will now be favorites to win its final two group games against Ghana and Panama.

Speaking of Ghana, it has England next. Good thing it found a late winner against Panama, because those three points were hugely necessary ahead of games against England and Croatia to close its group-stage games.

Record Goal Differential Goals Scored Points 1. Netherlands 0-1-0 0 2 1 2. Brazil 0-1-0 0 1 1 3. Belgium 0-1-0 0 1 1 4. Portugal 0-1-0 0 1 1 5. Spain 0-1-0 0 0 1 6. Czechia 0-1-1 -1 2 1 7. Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1-1 -3 2 1 8. Ecuador 0-0-1 -1 0 0 9. Panama 0-0-1 -1 0 0 10. Senegal 0-0-1 -2 1 0 11. Jordan 0-0-1 -2 1 0 12. Türkiye 0-0-1 -2 0 0

The Netherlands sits atop the third-place standings at the start of Match Day 9 due to goals scored, which is the second tiebreaker after goal differential. The eight third-place teams with the most points advance to the round of 32.

Round Of 32 Matchups