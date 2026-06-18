Colombia's Luis Díaz Just Showed Us Why He's Still My Golden Boot Pick

Count Luis Díaz as one of the top players who's already delivered for his team this summer.

In the final opening match of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, Colombia's star winger did exactly what fans expect of him, scoring a second-half go-ahead goal against Uzbekistan to help lead his team to a 3-1 victory.

Díaz came into the World Cup already a star — he was No. 23 on FOX Sports' top 100 players — especially after such successful seasons with Liverpool and now Bayern Munich. I anticipated he'd start the tournament full of confidence, and now, you see him just absolutely on fire.

At the last second, I switched my pre-tournament Golden Boot pick to Díaz from Kylian Mbappé, which felt bold. But I went with my instincts, and the Colombian star is still my pick after every team's match day 1.

He just brings so much flair and danger while attacking, but with his versatility, he'll also put in a defensive shift too. He's simply well-rounded and can't be overlooked.

He's one of the most dangerous players in this World Cup, and I actually think Uzbekistan didn't do a great job of limiting him. And he took full advantage.

One shot bounced off the post. But when he scored that goal against Uzbekistan in the 65th minute, he slotted it, deflected off the goalkeeper, and it managed to go in.

The difference between that crucial moment and a forgettable miss was a matter of inches. But those inches, and those opportunities, are where Díaz excels.

He toes the line while managing and maximizing those moments, and his positional awareness — both on and off the ball — helps him succeed.

Genuine scoring opportunities are rare at the World Cup, but he has an eye for a goal like no one else. He's able to score in so many different ways, and that talent, combined with his speed and his technical execution, can be the backbone of this Colombia team trying to advance out of Group K.

I still have concerns about Colombia's defensive abilities. But at least Los Cafeteros have one of the top goal-scoring threats on their side.

The way Díaz can fly up the field but instantaneously change directions — I can't imagine being a defender in that position because he'll definitely catch you off guard.

He's been incredibly clinical at the club level, and now we're seeing that carry over into the World Cup. He obviously has a powerful shot, his precision is key, and he's always capable of pulling off a chilena, or a bicycle kick.

Díaz tries to isolate himself as much as possible, and if you let him, if you give him space, he'll crush a defender down the line. And as he's shown repeatedly, he'll step up big when his team needs it.

When Díaz is on the field, expect the unexpected. And don't take your eyes off him.