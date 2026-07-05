How to Watch Portugal vs. Spain: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Portugal and Spain meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Portugal advanced from Group K with a 1-0-2 record through three matches, drawing 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener, beating Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second group match and drawing 0-0 with Colombia in their third. In the Round of 32, Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 on a stoppage-time header by Gonçalo Ramos after Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 68th minute to level the match. Ronaldo is up to 3 goals in this year's World Cup.

Spain topped Group H with a 2-0-1 record and have kept clean sheets in all four of their matches so far, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 before defeating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32. Mikel Oyarzabal has found th net four times in the tournament so far. The winner of this match will square off in the quarterfinals against the winner of the USMNT and Belgium.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Spain

Portugal vs. Spain Preview

Portugal turning Spain's possession into transition chances is the key thing to watch on Monday.

Portugal has been dangerous all tournament when it wins the ball and gets forward fast. Four matches in, Portugal has regained possession 24 times in the final third and already has one counterattack goal. Cristiano Ronaldo finishes those chances. Bruno Fernandes drives them. Portugal showed exactly that kind of late punch against Croatia.

Spain doesn't let many teams play that way. Spain is averaging 68 minutes of possession time and 228.8 passes in the final third per match, and it still has a perfect defensive record in this tournament. Control those zones and Portugal spends the day chasing shadows. Disrupt Rodri and Pedri early, though, and this game opens up fast.

Watch the first few Portuguese ball wins in midfield. That's where the real shape of this match starts to show.

Portugal ‘a DANGEROUS TEAM’ after beating Croatia, Spain favorites, Expect Messi dominance? | FTF Portugal beat Croatia 2-1, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first ever knockout stage goal with a penalty. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss the matchup and ask how dangerous Portugal is now that they’ve advanced to the Round of 16. Plus, they discuss Spain being France’s "only real challengers", and if Lionel Messi can score multiple goals against Cape Verde. (0:00) World Cup Highlights (1:23) Intro (2:12) Portugal beats Croatia 2-1 (13:35) Spain beats Austria 3-0 (19:09) Will Messi score multiple goals against Cape Verde? (25:52) Would LeBron have been a good fit on the Knicks?

Portugal vs. Spain Odds

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