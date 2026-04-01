2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: USA Favored to Win Group D
The group stage is the first step toward World Cup glory.
All 48 nations playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been divided into 12 groups (labeled A-L) of four teams each. With the expanded knockout format of 32 teams advancing past the group stage, winning the group has become more important than ever.
Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of June 10.
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Group A winner
Mexico: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
South Korea: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Czechia: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
South Africa: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Group B winner
Switzerland: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Canada: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Bosnia: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)
Qatar: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Group C winner
Brazil: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
Morocco: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Scotland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Haiti: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Group D winner
USA: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Türkiye: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Paraguay: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Australia: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Group E winner
Germany: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)
Ecuador: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Ivory Coast: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Curaçao: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Group F winner
Netherlands: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Sweden: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Tunisia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Group G winner
Belgium: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Egypt: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Iran: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
New Zealand: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Group H winner
Spain: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Uruguay: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Saudi Arabia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Cape Verde: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Group I winner
France: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Norway: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Senegal: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Iraq: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Group J winner
Argentina: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Austria: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Algeria: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jordan: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Group K winner
Portugal: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Colombia: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
DR Congo: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Uzbekistan: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Group L winner
England: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Croatia: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Ghana: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Panama: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
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