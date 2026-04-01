FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: USA Favored to Win Group D
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: USA Favored to Win Group D

Updated Jun. 10, 2026 6:26 p.m. ET

The group stage is the first step toward World Cup glory. 

All 48 nations playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been divided into 12 groups (labeled A-L) of four teams each. With the expanded knockout format of 32 teams advancing past the group stage, winning the group has become more important than ever.

Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of June 10.

 

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Group A winner

Mexico: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
South Korea: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Czechia: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
South Africa: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Group B winner

Switzerland: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Canada: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Bosnia: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)
Qatar: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Group C winner

Brazil: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
Morocco: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Scotland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Haiti: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Group D winner

USA: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Türkiye: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Paraguay: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Australia: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Group E winner

Germany: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)
Ecuador: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Ivory Coast: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Curaçao: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

 

Group F winner

Netherlands: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Sweden: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Tunisia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Group G winner

Belgium: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Egypt: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Iran: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
New Zealand: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Group H winner

Spain: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Uruguay: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Saudi Arabia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Cape Verde: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Group I winner

France: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Norway: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Senegal: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Iraq: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

 

Group J winner

Argentina: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Austria: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Algeria: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jordan: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Group K winner

Portugal: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Colombia: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
DR Congo: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Uzbekistan: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Group L winner

England: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Croatia: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Ghana: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Panama: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

 
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