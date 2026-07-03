FIFA Men's World Cup
Australia Switches Goalkeepers For Penalty Kicks vs. Egypt, But Still Falls Short
FIFA Men's World Cup

Australia Switches Goalkeepers For Penalty Kicks vs. Egypt, But Still Falls Short

Published Jul. 3, 2026 5:01 p.m. ET

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach was sent down under for penalty kicks in Friday's round-of-32 match against Egypt — but the Socceroos were sent down under, too. 

In the 119th minute, Australia subbed out Beach for veteran backup Mat Ryan with penalty kicks looming as the match was tied 1-1. The move didn't pay dividends, though, as Ryan didn't stop any of the four shots he faced in penalty kicks. Australia missed two shots in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss. 

Beach had logged three saves on four shots in Friday's match, including a clutch one-handed save in stoppage time to ensure the match would go to extra time. While Beach had good moments on Friday, Ryan has been the superior goalkeeper in penalty situations over their respective careers. The 34-year-old Ryan has stopped 12-of-69 penalty kicks (excluding penalty kick shootouts) over his career, and the 22-year-old Beach has stopped just 1-of-8 penalty kicks he's faced in his career (also excluding penalty kick shootouts).

The move Australian coach Tony Popovic made is relatively rare, but not entirely unprecedented at the World Cup. In 2014, the Netherlands made a similar substitution before a quarterfinal shootout against Costa Rica. Starting goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was substituted in the 121st minute in place of veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul. The Dutch won the shootout, making all four of their penalties while Krul stopped two of the five he faced.

However, Popovic's move marks just the second time a coach has switched goalkeepers right before penalty kicks. 

Egypt will now face the winner of Friday's Argentina-Cape Verde match in the round of 16. 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Australia vs. Egypt Watch Australia vs. EgyptWatch Argentina vs. Cape Verde Watch Argentina vs. Cape VerdeWatch Colombia vs. Ghana Watch Colombia vs. Ghana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes