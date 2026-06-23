How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More

The final day of Match Day 2 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivers four compelling Group K and Group L contests, headlined by a Group L showdown between England and Ghana and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal looking to bounce back against Uzbekistan. Harry Kane leads England into a high-stakes clash against a Ghana side that has also won its opening match, while Colombia can punch its ticket to the knockout stage against DR Congo in a late kick. All matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Player to Watch

The legendary frontman remains the focal point of Portugal's attack, as he competes in his historic sixth World Cup. After a quiet opening match against DR Congo, Ronaldo arrives in Houston highly motivated to open his 2026 scoring account. His unparalleled movement, aerial dominance and lethal finishing precision inside the box will be Portugal's primary weapon to dismantle Uzbekistan's rigid defensive line.

England vs. Ghana

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

Player to Watch

England's captain remains the clinical heartbeat of the Three Lions' frontline. After leading the line and scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia, Kane brings his elite finishing to Boston. His ability to drop deep, link up play and punish any defensive errors makes him the ultimate threat to Ghana's backline.

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Panama vs. Croatia

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Player to Watch

The timeless maestro continues to pull the strings for Croatia in what is set to be his final World Cup chapter. Following the opening-day setback against England, Modrić's veteran leadership, elite vision and exceptional ability to dictate the tempo will be vital. Look for him to control the pace in the midfield to unlock Panama's defensive shape.

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Player to Watch

The explosive Liverpool winger remains the electric focal point of Colombia's star-studded attack.

Following a brilliant performance in the opener against Uzbekistan that saw the Bayern Munich winger score and provide an assist for Daniel Munoz's volley at Mexico City Stadium, Diaz arrives in Guadalajara in peak form. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and create moments of magic out of nothing will be Colombia's ultimate weapon to break down a stubborn DR Congo defense.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.