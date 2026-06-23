How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
The final day of Match Day 2 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivers four compelling Group K and Group L contests, headlined by a Group L showdown between England and Ghana and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal looking to bounce back against Uzbekistan. Harry Kane leads England into a high-stakes clash against a Ghana side that has also won its opening match, while Colombia can punch its ticket to the knockout stage against DR Congo in a late kick. All matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, June 23
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
Player to Watch
The legendary frontman remains the focal point of Portugal's attack, as he competes in his historic sixth World Cup. After a quiet opening match against DR Congo, Ronaldo arrives in Houston highly motivated to open his 2026 scoring account. His unparalleled movement, aerial dominance and lethal finishing precision inside the box will be Portugal's primary weapon to dismantle Uzbekistan's rigid defensive line.
England vs. Ghana
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
Player to Watch
England's captain remains the clinical heartbeat of the Three Lions' frontline. After leading the line and scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia, Kane brings his elite finishing to Boston. His ability to drop deep, link up play and punish any defensive errors makes him the ultimate threat to Ghana's backline.
Messi Makes HISTORY, Mbappé & Haaland Nets BRACES Matchday 12 ⭐️ 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Best Moments
Panama vs. Croatia
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Ontario
Player to Watch
The timeless maestro continues to pull the strings for Croatia in what is set to be his final World Cup chapter. Following the opening-day setback against England, Modrić's veteran leadership, elite vision and exceptional ability to dictate the tempo will be vital. Look for him to control the pace in the midfield to unlock Panama's defensive shape.
Colombia vs. DR Congo
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
Player to Watch
The explosive Liverpool winger remains the electric focal point of Colombia's star-studded attack.
Following a brilliant performance in the opener against Uzbekistan that saw the Bayern Munich winger score and provide an assist for Daniel Munoz's volley at Mexico City Stadium, Diaz arrives in Guadalajara in peak form. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and create moments of magic out of nothing will be Colombia's ultimate weapon to break down a stubborn DR Congo defense.
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match