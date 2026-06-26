FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17

Published Jun. 26, 2026 7:30 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Several teams already know their fates for the Round of 32, while some are still hoping they get to avoid facing the stiffest of competition.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 17.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Saturday, June 27

Croatia vs. Ghana 

A draw suits both teams fine. Two of the matches on Thursday that saw two teams that simply needed a draw to advance ended in a draw. We’ll hope it continues here, as Ghana certainly isn't much of a threat to score but is extremely difficult to break down. Just ask England. 

Fallica's Pick: Croatia Ghana Draw (+240)

Panama vs. England 

Panama has been pretty good defensively, but this should be exactly what the doctor ordered for England after a boring nil-nil draw against Ghana.

Fallica's Picks: England Panama Harry Kane Anytime Scorer (-185), England Win to Nil (-145)

 

Colombia vs. Portugal 

It took Colombia a lot longer than most would have thought to finally score against Congo, and it even saw Uzbekistan go up 1-0. The winner here wins the group and will have a much better path for deep progression in the tourney — in other words, being on the opposite side of the draw from France and Spain. Portugal dominated the advanced stats against Congo but just couldn’t finish. The finishing happened against Uzbekistan. It should be an epic scene in Miami. I think Portugal is better, will have more of the ball and will ultimately walk away with all three points, finishing atop the group. 

Fallica's Pick: Portugal Colombia Portugal to Win on Three-Way (-115)

Congo vs. Uzbekistan 

Congo needs a win to advance, while Uzbekistan has been eliminated. We saw Portugal pour in five against Uzbekistan last time out, and while Congo does not have the scoring ability of Portugal, it would be surprising if it didn’t get a goal. And with a bit of open gym here, don’t be surprised if Cannavaro’s squad goes home with a goal here as well. 

Fallica's Pick: DR Congo Uzbekistan Both Teams to Score — Yes (-105)

 

Algeria vs. Austria 

I can’t wait to see this match play out. Neither truly wants to finish second in the group and face Spain in the Round of 32, but that’s what it appears Austria is destined for. Both teams scoring would be surprising, considering neither team really wants to win. 

Fallica's Pick: Austria Algeria Both Teams to Score — No (-135)

Jordan vs. Argentina 

We’ll see what lineup changes Argentina makes here now that the group is secure. I can’t imagine that Lionel Messi doesn’t start, but I can see him being pulled in the second half and others getting in the box score. I’ll take Thiago Almada, but you can certainly take your pick from a variety of Argentine players.

Fallica's Pick: Jordan Argentina Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130)

 
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