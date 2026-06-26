2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance

The final matchday for Group L is full of intrigue. England and Ghana are level at the top, but Croatia sits just one point back and can still advance with the right result. Panama, at zero points, is the only team out of the running. All four teams kick off simultaneously tonight at 5 p.m. ET. Panama vs. England is on FOX and Croatia vs. Ghana is on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group L needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group L Standings

Group L Scenarios

England will advance with a win/draw OR a Ghana win.

England will win the group with a win AND a Ghana draw/loss OR if both teams win and England wins the tiebreaker OR if both teams draw.

Ghana will advance with a win/draw.

Ghana will win the group with a win AND an England draw/loss.

Croatia advances with a win.

Croatia will win group with a win AND England draw or loss.

Panama cannot advance to the knockout stage.

England

England enters the final matchday top of Group L on four points and with the best goal difference in the group. A win over Panama guarantees advancement and likely wins the group, though if Ghana also beat Croatia, first place would be decided by tiebreakers. A draw also sends England through to the knockouts. In that case, England would win the group if Ghana and Croatia draw, but would finish second if there is a winner of Ghana vs Croatia. Even with a loss, England can still advance, especially if Ghana beat Croatia or if the loss is not heavy enough to damage England’s third-place position.

Harry Kane scores after penalty retake to give England early lead over Croatia | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Harry Kane scored a penalty after retake that gave England 1-0 lead over Croatia.

Ghana

Ghana advance with a win or draw against Croatia. A win sends Ghana to seven points and wins the group if England fail to beat Panama. If England also win, Ghana and England are level and the group title goes to tiebreakers. A draw puts Ghana on five points and guarantees a top-two finish. A loss drops Ghana to four points, where they would be third and still have a good chance to qualify as one of the best third-place teams.

Croatia

Croatia’s automatic path is simple: beat Ghana. A win puts Croatia on six points and guarantees a top-two finish. If England beat Panama, Croatia will finish second. If England draw or lose, Croatia win Group L.

A draw leaves Croatia third on four points with a -1 goal difference, which should be enough for a best-third-place spot based on the current table. A loss leaves Croatia on three points, and would ultimately depend on the tiebreakers from the rest of the results in the third-place table.

Panama

Panama have been eliminated. They can still spoil England’s path to the group title and play for their first points of the tournament, but even a win would not be enough to keep them alive for the Round of 32.

How To Watch Group L Matches Today

Both Group L matches kick off simultaneously at 5 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .