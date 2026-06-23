FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup third place standings
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble

Updated Jun. 23, 2026 3:48 p.m. ET

For the first time at a FIFA World Cup, finishing third in your group does not necessarily mean going home.

With 48 teams competing in 2026, FIFA expanded the field to include the eight best third-place finishers across all 12 groups. The top two teams in each group advance automatically, and the remaining eight spots in the 32-team knockout bracket go to the highest-ranked third-place teams, determined by points, goal difference, goals scored and other tiebreakers.

That means 12 teams will be competing for eight spots, and the race to stay in the top eight is one of the most compelling subplots of the final days of the group stage.

Here's where the third-place standings sit heading into the final round of group stage matches on June 23.

Third-Place World Cup Standings

RankTeamMPW-D-LGFGAGDPTS
1Sweden21-0-16603
2Scotland21-0-11103
3Algeria21-0-124-23
4Paraguay21-0-124-23
5Cape Verde20-2-02202
6Belgium20-2-01102
7DR Congo10-1-01101
8Czechia20-1-123-11
Cutline
9Ecuador20-1-101-11
10Bosnia and Herzegovina20-1-125-31
11Panama10-0-101-10
12Senegal20-0-236-30

The third-place standings will shift considerably over the next two days as the final round of group stage matches is played. Follow the live standings at FOXSports.com and watch every match on FOX and FS1, streaming live on FOX One.

Standings as of the end of Portugal match on June 23. 

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