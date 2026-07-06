USA Fans Take Over Seattle: Best Fan Moments From USMNT-Belgium

As the masses belted out "Take Me Home, Country Roads" outside Seattle Stadium on Monday afternoon ahead of the USA-Belgium round of 16 match, it was clear this World Cup game was different.

And for so many reasons: Not only is the U.S. men's national team competing for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals — it hasn't made an appearance in that round since 2002 — but the USMNT is also working with perhaps its best team ever.

That includes star striker Folarin Balogun, whose one-match suspension from a red card in the last round was controversially reversed Sunday.

And, as USWNT legend and FOX Sports analyst Carli Lloyd noted on the pre-game broadcast, this men's team has practically the whole country rallying around it. She and the FOX Sports crew were broadcasting outside Seattle Stadium, where USA fans were cheering, chanting and rallying for the Stars and Stripes hours ahead of kickoff.

The fans at this World Cup have been awesome throughout the whole tournament. But there was clearly something special about the moments around the U.S. and particularly ahead of the Belgium match.

Here's a look at some of the best sights and videos — FOX Sports World Cup correspondent Jameis Winston included — from USA fans at the World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium.

(Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

(Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Jameis Winston walks with fans (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)