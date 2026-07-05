USA vs. Belgium Referee: Who Is Adham Makhadmeh?

The USA is one win away from tying its most successful World Cup ever, having made the quarterfinals once before, in 2002.

With the win, the Stars and Stripes are in the round of 16. The U.S. will face Belgium on Monday, July 6, on FOX at 8 p.m. ET (stream on FOX One).

The U.S. already know how big of an impact the referee can have on a match. In the 64th minute of its Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA's star striker Folarin Balogun was sent off with a controversial red card.

Folarin Balogun received a red card in USA's round of 32 matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

And with that decision, Balogun was expected to serve an automatic one-game suspension and miss the pivotal matchup against Belgium.

However, in a stunning turn of events, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that Balogun will now be able to play in the Round of 16.

So, who is the referee for this critical match?

USA vs. Belgium Referee

FIFA has appointed Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh to referee the Round of 16 clash between the USA and Belgium.

Makhadmeh has been a FIFA international referee since 2013 and has spent more than a decade officiating FIFA World Cup qualifiers, AFC competitions and other major international tournaments. He also handled the first leg of the 2017 AFC Champions League final between Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds, one of the biggest club matches in Asian football.

Adham Makhadmeh is the referee for the United States vs. Belgium in the round of 16 (Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images).

The 39-year-old was selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside two fellow Jordanian assistant referees.

He made his tournament debut in Spain’s Group H match against Cape Verde on June 15 before reffing New Zealand vs. Belgium in the group stage on June 26. He was then assigned England’s Round of 32 victory over DR Congo on July 1, and now receives another high-profile knockout assignment with the U.S. and Belgium.

Known for his composed demeanor and ability to manage high-pressure matches, Makhadmeh has built a reputation as one of Asia’s most trusted referees.

Now, with the entire world watching, Makhadmeh will be the referee on Monday in Seattle as the United States look to make history.