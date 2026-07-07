Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup All-Time Assists Record In Comeback Win vs. Egypt

Earlier in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi became the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer. Now, after Argentina's remarkable comeback win vs. Egypt in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, he's also the tournament's all-time assists leader.

Messi, whose 21 goals are the most by a single player in FIFA World Cup history, notched his ninth career assist at the tournament, giving him the most assists in World Cup history. Another Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, previously held the record with eight assists.

Messi broke the record with his assist in Argentina's come-from-behind win vs. Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium. Messi found Cristian Romero in the box, and the center back struck it with his head to pull one back for Argentina down 2-0.

Messi further contributed to the cause in the 83rd minute with a goal on a stunning volley from inside the box. It was Messi's 21st goal of all time and his eighth of the tournamnet, which now makes him the sole leader in the Golden Boot race. Messi was previously tied with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Argentina completed the comeback in the second minute of stoppage time, when Enzo Fernández sent home a header on the right side of the net off an assist from Lisandro Martínez. Argentina scored three goals in 14 minutes to hand Egypt a shocking defeat.

Argentina will now play the winner of Colombia vs. Switzerland in the quarterfinals.