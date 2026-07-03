Whoa, Pharoah! 4 Takeaways From Egypt's Penalty Shootout Win Over Australia

Egypt continued to make history as its penalty shootout victory over Australia gave the Pharaohs a ticket to the round of 16 for the first time since 1934 and their first ever win in the World Cup knockout stages.

It was a determined performance in Dallas from Hossam Hassan’s side, which mostly dominated the game with its possession but had to find a way to break through at the end on penalties. And it did it in perfect fashion, scoring every one.

FULL PENALTIES ⚽️ Australia vs Egypt 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32

For Australia? Despite the resilient performance, questions will arise about the selection of players who took a penalty, as it included the 18-year-old Lucas Herrington and Harry Souttar from Leicester City — both defenders.

Regardless, Egypt celebrates as it has made the round of 16 for the first time in 92 years. It was wonderful to see Mo Salah especially make it this far. He was obviously emotional after the game, and justifiably so.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Mo Salah Still Special In So Many Ways

During the group stage, Salah had 11 chances, including three that turned into goals. Against Australia, however, he was very quiet by his standards. It was likely due to his recent issues with a hamstring problem, so it slowed him down.

But it was also augmented by the fact that Australia’s resilient defending and evolved gameplay forced Egypt — and Salah — to chase the ball in the second half. At 34 years old, it was not surprising to see him struggle slightly.

But then, in extra time, it was almost as if he did a Mario Kart version of picking up a star and reigniting, providing a lot of threat on the right wing. And in the penalty shootout, he delivered a clutch finish, which was almost a panenka. That’s why Hassan kept his captain through the full game, because he knew that Salah’s impact could happen in an instant.

2. Emam Ashour Showed His Swagger

We all know about Salah’s obvious attention and his impact on Egypt. And others such as Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush and veteran playmaker Trezeguet, who has had a long career that included a three-year stint with Aston Villa.

But Emam Ashour has been so clinical for this team before and during this tournament. His goal today was classic poacher with a hint of prowler as he headed in the ball from Karim Hafez.

Ashour is known for using Conor McGregor’s "Billionaire Strut" as a celebration and his performances have definitely warranted some swagger.

At age 28, he's mostly stayed in Egypt's domestic league aside from a very brief stint at Danish side Midtjylland. He could earn himself a move back to Europe if he continues to impress.

3. Socceroos Were Resilient For 120 Minutes …

Australia most definitely deserved the equalizer and the fight to take this to a shootout in the first place. The goal was thanks to a wonderful cross from NYCFC midfielder Aiden O’Neill. The height advantage was an obvious strength for Tony Popovic’s side and O’Neill’s set piece was just too good for it not to end as a goal, even if it didn’t come from one of his teammates.

And then there was Australia’s defensive commitment, including from the aforementioned goalkeepers. Overall, it was incredibly impressive as the Socceroos did everything and anything possible to deny Egypt’s attack.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who made only two appearances for the national team before this tournament, made some fantastic stops, including an incredible save at the end of the regular time, denying Rami Rabia’s strong header.

He came off just before the end of extra time to be replaced by the veteran Mat Ryan, who came in for the penalty shootout.

4. … But Poor Penalty Decisions Undid Them

This is where Australia got it wrong. I understand that Souttar is the captain and wanted to lead by example, but for him to take the first penalty just didn’t seem right. I just didn’t think a center back should have been the first player to step up.

And then there was the teenager Lucas Herrington, yet another center back, who also missed his attempt. Look, this was absolutely not his fault. I felt that it was just too much pressure to put on the young man’s shoulders — and sadly it was. He will overcome this, I am positive. But with these high stakes, the responsibility should have gone to someone else.