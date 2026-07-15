Lionel Messi And Argentina Once Again Find Their Way Back From The Brink

I'm reminded of the saying in George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" series: "What is dead may never die." And much like the Ironborn or the White Walkers, there are some things in fútbol that never die.

And that’s Argentina. A team that sacrifices itself and drowns during a match, only to rise again and destroy whatever lies in its sight.

With Lionel Messi, just like the Night King, leading the destruction.

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And just like I've previously said, Messi and his Argentina companions are relentless in discovering new ways to win.

Wednesday's World Cup semifinal victory over England in Atlanta was a testament to this ritual. After the first half, it appeared the Three Lions had victory in their sights. The light was clear and guiding and became even more vivid after Anthony Gordon’s opening goal in the 55th minute, courtesy of a wonderful cross from the super agile Morgan Rogers.

Argentina, though physically imposing, could not find a way to break down this English wall. Djed Spence was magnificent in his surprise start at left back. John Stones, too, in his substitute shift at center back. Jordan Pickford, ever in his confident smile, denied anything that came towards him in goal.

As the minutes died down, so did Lionel Scaloni’s smile. The Argentina manager was running out of ideas and staring at a defeat. To be honest, it would have been accepted because, just like Switzerland and Egypt — and emphatically so from the Cape Verde victory — Messi and his teammates were running out of ways to get up.

But that’s the thing. This Argentina squad somehow, rather, always, finds a way.

I will be brutally honest: Messi is someone who I admire more than any other player.

I have covered his career extensively, wrote a book about him and have had the honor and privilege of interviewing him one-on-one. And as a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez is also a player who is close to my heart.

But as a Peruvian, born and raised in England and with English family members, this one truly hurt. So excuse my figurative tears.

But Messi and Argentina don’t care. And that’s what makes them so impressive. They are World Cup champions, not because they know how to win, but rather because they kill themselves in the quest to do it. They treat the opponent, not as an obstacle, but as a virus. Something that must be eradicated.

It’s what makes them Argentina. To them, winning is not a desire, it is a hunger.

I will also say that England also paid the ultimate price after scoring because, instead of fighting fire with fire, it actually invited Argentina to attack. It almost welcomed it.

(Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The substitutions were too defensive and restrictive, and Messi saw this as an opportunity. Not to score, but to utilize his other (perhaps most underrated) weapon … to create.

His two assists were indicative of his incredible ability to open up play and find angles where no one else can. The first was the easiest as he fed Enzo Fernández, who absolutely smashed the ball past Pickford in the 85th minute. The second? A beautiful cross, once again from the right wing, finding Lautaro Martínez like an arrow to the center target.

England knew it was done. It allowed the greatest player we have ever witnessed, at 39, to once again destroy it all.

The final whistle blew, and Argentina once again fell to its knees. Messi was once again lifted by his teammates.

Argentina had done it again. It reached a second straight World Cup final and now has the chance to become the third team in history to win back-to-back titles (joining ancient rivals Brazil and Italy).

So now comes a meeting of generational icons where the full circle is fully embraced. Messi, who once at the age of 19 did a promotional photographic shoot for Barcelona holding a baby Lamine Yamal in his arms, will meet this Sunday as Argentina faces Spain. La Finalissima between the champions of Europe and South America will indeed happen.

It will be a meeting of the past, present and future. But most importantly, it will be a final of steel and grace. For Argentina, it’s a chance at incredible repeated glory. For Spain, a chance for its second title and first since 2010.

And for all of us, it's one more chance to witness Messi. Inevitable. Omnipresent. The undisputed king of the realm.