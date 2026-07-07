Lionel Messi Is Inevitable.

Inevitable is such a special word.

It is the definition of the unavoidable, the inescapable, something where, no matter what you try and do, you simply cannot prevent the outcome. It is the wall of fate crushing against you, without hope or desire.

But the word inevitable is also about the eternal because it is the ultimate act of strength that lives forever in the psyche of the recipient, knowing that what’s about to happen, will indeed occur and not only can you not stop it, you will never forget it.

That’s Lionel Messi. Eternal. Inevitable.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Argentina captain led his team to a remarkable, almost unbelievable comeback as the defending champion was 2-0 down against a heroic Egypt and achieved the ultimate remontada.

It was the performance of a man who, at 39 years old, does not know how to end a chapter. But I will also say that, Messi aside, this was also about his teammates and how their intoxicating efforts to unite and overcome adversity shined through. Messi was their hero, but this victory took an army to support him.

More on that in a moment.

On Tuesday in Atlanta, Egypt and Mohamed Salah — a legend in his land and beyond — fought like warriors and had this been a fairer story, perhaps we would have seen them as victors.

Hossam Hassan’s side deserved something out of this grueling battle. And there is an argument to be made about its disallowed goal and how it should have stood based on the run of play. But regardless, Egypt did score again and created a 2-0 lead, thanks to some mesmerizing counter-attacking work from the aforementioned Salah and Haissem Hassan, who quite literally gave it his all.

Then there’s the talking point of the actual performance. Argentina, once again — just like Cape Verde poetically highlighted and exploited — was not good. It lacked so much fluidity, and Messi was also struggling against a resilient defensive line and missed a penalty attempt, making him the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties in a single tournament (outside of shootouts).

Egypt, leading 2-0, was staring at only 10 minutes remaining until it could reach its greatest ever victory and a historic spot in the quarterfinal stage. It could almost open the doors to the promised land. It was there for the taking, and had it ended in such a manner, no one would have criticized the win. We would have accepted the outcome, even Argentinians.

Mohamed Salah and Lisandro Martinez batted for possession during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In fact, it was already accepted as towards the latter stages of the match, before Argentina scored the first goal, you could practically hear a pin drop from the Argentina faithful. They had almost understood the outcome. They had welcomed the ending.

Argentina was about to lose its right to defend its World Cup.

But that’s not how Messi operates. He doesn’t accept a script he doesn’t author, and once again, as consistent as the sunrise or the sounds of an ocean, the inevitable happened.

He rose.

After dazzling inside the box over and over again in the second half, albeit with no outcome, the first uppercut finally came through in the 79th minute, as his assist for Cristian "Cuti" Romero’s goal became the first sign of life.

The crowd stood again, screaming and chanting, knowing life had returned.

The inevitable was slowly creeping behind the door.

Four minutes later, the ball pinged around inside the box, and Gonzalo Montiel rescued it to find Leo, who smashed it in after bouncing off the crossbar. This is when the stadium actually vibrated and shook with a pulsating heart as Argentina was level.

The narrative of the story is also about the heroes we don’t remember, and that includes Leandro Paredes, who made a crucial stop from an Egyptian counter. Moments later, Lautaro Martínez found Enzo Fernández for the winner, and just like that, Argentina had climbed the mountain and planted its flag.

The whistle blew. An emotional Messi began to cry. His teammates rallied around each other, consoling his emotions and celebrating his accomplishments.

Messi’s tears were not just about the physical and mental extremities that were necessary in order to create this incredulous evening of pure magic. The tears also represented the fact that he was still alive, both at this World Cup and in the arms of his beloved Argentina.

The emotion represented the exhaustion as we all witnessed, once again, an unforgettable match. A tale for the ages. A story that will continue as Lionel Scaloni’s side continues to defend its title.

By the end, the sentiment was so beautifully vivid for every Argentinian and most notably, Lionel Messi. By the end, they tossed him in the air to celebrate a victory that will live with them forever.

If you ask me, I think that the tears, the emotions, the sacrifice, the undying raw display of tired catharsis — all of it is just the proverbial residue of something much stronger at play: the inevitability of Lionel Messi.