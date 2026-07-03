Through Brilliance And Bravery, Cape Verde Epitomized The Beauty Of The World Cup

And so it ends.

In the most improbable of ways. In the most incredible of situations.

Cape Verde’s whirlwind 2026 World Cup run ultimately ended with a loss to Argentina and Lionel Messi, who notched his seventh goal in this World Cup and 20th overall. Multiple equalizers. Extra time. 3-2.

It was, to me, the most magnificent match I have witnessed in modern World Cup history. Simply because this was about the underdog, the ultimate dreamer, going toe-to-toe, with the defending world champion and the greatest player the game has ever seen.

Sidny Lopes Cabral celebrates his goal with teammates in a round of 32 match during the 2026 World Cup match against Argentina. (Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

After the victory, Argentina — learning some lessons along the way — will face Mohamed Salah and Egypt in the round of 16 in Atlanta. Perhaps, this was the game that woke La Albiceleste up and finally gave them the challenge they needed.

But Friday night, it was about you, Cape Verde.

It’s quite ironic, isn’t it? The diminutive king, the boy who was often overlooked for his size, rivaled by the ultimate underdog, Cape Verde, which has a population only slightly larger than Miami, where this all-timer was played. It is the ultimate poetic inspiration of this World Cup for the archipelagic African nation to do what they did.

A young, albeit courageous David defeated Goliath with a slingshot and a rock. Cape Verde almost did the same. Almost.

Despite the loss, what coach Bubista did is nothing short of remarkable. What this team did throughout the tournament is nothing short of remarkable. Alongside the likes of the fan-favorite meteoric star of the tournament, Vozinha, Cape Verde nearly delivered the most stunning shock in World Cup history.

And so this is why the Blue Sharks’ story is one of beauty from multiple angles. It is ambivalent in nature: we acknowledge what has been lost and the inspiration that has been gained.

Vozinha against Messi was cinema of the highest order, and it was the goalkeeper who overcame the battle, making one remarkable save after another. The saying always goes, "Messi’s free-kicks — you somewhat know where they’re going, but you can never stop them."

Well, one man stopped Messi's shots. Again and again.

With eight saves on 10 shots, Vozinha wasn’t perfect, but he was incredible. The way he faced down Messi and a team of superstars surely lifted and inspired his own squad to keep digging.

And as a result, we just witnessed the most dramatic, thrilling battle I have ever seen in my history of watching the World Cup. The goals were unbelievable in nature, and the scoring chances kept your heartrate through the roof.

It was a display of ultimate brilliance and bravery.

Think about this for a second. Sidny Lopes Cabral was playing third division football in Germany not so long ago. And Friday night, he scored the most colossal goal of his life — and decidedly the best of the tournament — against Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez.

Cape Verde is a team that doesn’t understand fear. It’s a team of sharks, hunting for success in any water it comes across, and it doesn’t care about the opponent. Whether it’s Cameroon or Argentina, it doesn’t matter. It will face you, challenge you, without an ounce of animosity.

This team made its people proud, and the entire globe paid notice. This is what the World Cup is all about. It’s a competition that reveals your character. And Cape Verde? We now know exactly who it is as a team — even after a loss.

(Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Argentina, in the end, came through thanks to its steel-minded belief. But make no mistake about this: the night belonged to Cape Verde. Not even Lionel Messi can deny that statement.

There is also a reminder that this was played in Miami, which is about as close as you can get to Buenos Aires without being in Argentina. We are talking about more than 50,000 Argentines from the diaspora who call the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area their home. You saw the videos and the packed stadium. This was a home match for the defending champions.

And it didn’t matter.

Cape Verde stood strong and fought with everything. It didn’t play scared. It wasn’t intimidated by the crowd.

We say goodbye, Blue Sharks. You leave as heroes and the biggest, most inspiring story of the tournament. What you gave to this World Cup — including the epic standoff that ultimately ended your magical run — will forever be remembered.

In a match that included Lionel Messi, you leave as the eternal stars whose light will never fade in the memories of World Cup history.