Who Is Argentina's Next World Cup Opponent?

Anything can happen at the World Cup, and Friday's round of 32 matches almost featured perhaps the biggest World Cup upset ever. Almost.

Argentina pulled out a 3-2 dramatic victory over Cape Verde, the tournament's fan-favorite Cinderella story. It was tied up for most of the second half to force extra time — one goal from Lionel Messi and an equalizer from Deroy Duarte — but the goals kept coming.

Argentina's Lisandro Martínez scored in the first couple minutes of extra time, but Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral scored an equalizer in the 103rd minute.

And then the defending world champs came through in the clutch. Diney Borges scored the go-ahead goal in the 111th minute, and Argentina held on for the 3-2 win.

Now, what's next for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here is a look at which team Argentina will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final.

Who Will Argentina Play In The Round Of 16?

Following the win over Cape Verde in the round of 32, Argentina will play Egypt, which beat Australia in a shootout Friday, in the round of 16.

Argentina-Egypt will take place at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, at noon ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Argentina Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Argentina advances past Egypt in the round of 16, it has three possible opponents it could play in the quarterfinals: Switzerland — which beat Algeria in the round of 32 to advance — and Colombia or Ghana, which face off Friday at Kansas City Stadium at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

If Argentina advances, the quarterfinals match will take place at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Argentina Play In The Semifinals?

If Argentina advances to the semifinals of the World Cup, it has four possible opponents: the winner of England vs. Mexico or the winner of Brazil vs. Norway.

If Argentina continues, its semifinal match will take place at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.