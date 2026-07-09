The Norwegian Biggie Smalls? Erling Haaland Remakes Old Rap Song
Before Erling Haaland was making history for Norway in the 2026 World Cup, was he dropping rhymes?
Yes, he was.
The superstar striker made a remix of a song he rapped in 2016, "Kygo jo," with DJ and music producer Kygo, who has worked with high-profile groups/artists including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Selena Gomez, according to ANI.
Haaland originally released the song with then-Bryne teammates Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias in 2016, forming the group "Flow Kingz."
In a post to Instagram on July 8, Haaland captioned audio of the remix, saying "made it moment" and asking if this means he's "officially an artist now?"
As for his work on the pitch, Haaland helped Norway reach the quarterfinal round of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.
Haaland has been shredding defenses this tournament, scoring seven goals in four games, including three braces (June 16 against Iraq, June 22 against Senegal and July 5 against Brazil); Haaland didn't play in Norway's June 26 loss to France. Norway, which advanced through Group I at 2-0-1, went on to defeat the Ivory Coast in the round of 32 (2-1) and Brazil in the round of 16 (2-1).
Next up for Haaland and Norway is a quarterfinal round showdown against England on July 11 from Miami Stadium in Miami, Florida.
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium