FIFA Men's World Cup
The Norwegian Biggie Smalls? Erling Haaland Remakes Old Rap Song
FIFA Men's World Cup

The Norwegian Biggie Smalls? Erling Haaland Remakes Old Rap Song

Updated Jul. 9, 2026 7:34 p.m. ET

Before Erling Haaland was making history for Norway in the 2026 World Cup, was he dropping rhymes?

Yes, he was.

The superstar striker made a remix of a song he rapped in 2016, "Kygo jo," with DJ and music producer Kygo, who has worked with high-profile groups/artists including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Selena Gomez, according to ANI

Haaland originally released the song with then-Bryne teammates Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias in 2016, forming the group "Flow Kingz."

In a post to Instagram on July 8, Haaland captioned audio of the remix, saying "made it moment" and asking if this means he's "officially an artist now?"

As for his work on the pitch, Haaland helped Norway reach the quarterfinal round of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

Haaland has been shredding defenses this tournament, scoring seven goals in four games, including three braces (June 16 against Iraq, June 22 against Senegal and July 5 against Brazil); Haaland didn't play in Norway's June 26 loss to France. Norway, which advanced through Group I at 2-0-1, went on to defeat the Ivory Coast in the round of 32 (2-1) and Brazil in the round of 16 (2-1).

Next up for Haaland and Norway is a quarterfinal round showdown against England on July 11 from Miami Stadium in Miami, Florida.

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