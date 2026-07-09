Erling Haaland Still Isn't Convinced Norway Can Win The World Cup

Before Erling Haaland and Norway played Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16, the Striking Viking was asked about his squad's chance of beating the five-time world champions.

"Uh ... very slim," Haaland said.

The next day, Norway stunned the five-time champions 2-1 at New York New Jersey Stadium, and Haaland scored both goals.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With Norway now in the semifinals against an England team that nearly fell apart in its round of 16 matchup vs. Mexico, does Haaland like Norway's chances of winning the tournament any more than he did before?

"Really low, still," Haaland told reporters.

But there's reason to believe Haaland's coy approach is intentional.

"I think there's some clear favorites out there, England's one of them. I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads," Haaland said.

Haaland's menality has been consistent throughout the tournament. Ahead of Norway's final group stage match against France, where Haaland was rested on the bench and France won 4-1, he expressed a relaxed perspective.

"We're through, we managed to get through, which is incredible," Haaland said at the time. "So I couldn't care too much about that game now. They [France] are probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

(Photo by Chris Arjoon)

Following the group stage, Norway defeated Ivory Coast and then advanced past Brazil in the round of 16. Haaland scored in both matches, including two goals against Brazil.

"Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians. And to win against Brazil, and then go and play England in the quarterfinals in the World Cup, in the USA is quite special," Haaland said on Thursday. "And think if you watch the scenes back in Norway, this is not normal for Norway to be, so it's super special."

The winner of Saturday's match between Norway and England in Miami will advance to the semifinals to face either Argentina or Switzerland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.