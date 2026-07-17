England's World Cup Wonderwall Run Fell Short, But Don't Look Back In Anger

It’s time for every England fan to sadly move from one Oasis all-timer to another.

But before we skip from "Wonderwall to "Don't Look Back in Anger" – which, interestingly enough, follow each other on the ("What's The Story) Morning Glory?" album – let me begin with a complaint. And I am almost certain of the fact that I am in the majority.

For the record, and I want it to be categorically known, I am a fervent opponent to the World Cup’s third-place match. It is the definition of kicking someone when they’re down or the image of continuous rain on an already wet Saturday. This match, Saturday’s fixture between France and England, is the football equivalent of an incredibly annoying classmate who would ask for more homework back when you were in school.

It is the match version of Martin Prin ce from "The Simpsons." And the fact that both of these sides have to play it in the humidity of Miami makes it even more challenging.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham came up short at the World Cup. (Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Nobody of these [England] players, nobody of the French players wants to play this match," said England manager Thomas Tuchel at Friday’s press conference. "They want to play in the final, they gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup. But it is what it is, so we have a day less to recover. But we will do it professionally of course."

"It is less important than the final," echoed France manager Didier Deschamps. "England does not want ​to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are."

I prefer France defender Ibrahima Konate’s description of it, calling it a "chocolate medal," which is a perfect way to describe it. It’s covered in bronze, much like a chocolate coin that breaks apart the moment you eat it. Or rather, since the match is being played in South Florida, the chocolate medal will obviously melt, and so will our interest.

I am being slightly harsh here because there are certain elements to this third-place playoff that comes with a few narratives. I guess I can’t argue against the fact that this is Deschamps’s final match with Les Bleus. It will be a very emotional afternoon for the French side as its 57-year-old coach will close the curtain on one of the most illustrious managerial tenures in the history of football. This man led France to a World Cup title in 2018 (two if you include his playing career in 1998), a runner-up medal in 2022, a Euros final runner-up medal in 2016, and a Nations League victory in 2021. To be impressed by his tenure is an understatement.

Next to lead France will be its ultimate legend and Deschamps’ former midfield partner and World Cup winner in Zinedine Zidane. But that’s for another day as Saturday will belong to Didi.

Then there’s Kylian Mbappé, who is still searching for the Golden Boot award, currently even with Lionel Messi on eight goals. Mbappé had another magnificent tournament where, sadly, the mighty defensive unit of Spain became his ultimate obstacle. I am sure returning to Madrid next month will be fun for him — I say sarcastically. But then again, he has Jose Mourinho to look forward to.

A bitter disappointment for Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappé (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

But back to Tuchel and England, who will see Saturday’s fixture as an obligation as opposed to a desired objective. After losing 2-1 in Wednesday’s semifinal against Argentina, the Three Lions are emotionally and physically drained as this tournament has made a colossal effort, which ultimately became the most catastrophic disappointment. From the altitude of México City to the heat and humidity of Miami against Norway and Erling Haaland, England’s campaign has been demanding and players have suffered as a result, including multiple injuries such as Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka who never seemed quite at 100%.

Against Argentina, however, that loss on Wednesday, falling to goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martinez, conducted by a masterclass of assist-creation from Lionel Messi, will forever be imprinted in the minds of every English player and supporter. And it’s not necessarily the loss that will live in their memories, but rather the manner in which it happened.

After the 55th minute, England led 1-0 and from that moment, Tuchel had two options. Two doors were opened for him. The question was which one would he choose?

At one door, Tuchel could have entered it, continued to slay the dragon and press for a second goal. Or the other one, where instead of fighting fire with fire, he could choose to succumb to the pressures of the moment and just play a defensive game.

And this, unfortunately, was the one thing that you can't do against Argentina. You just don’t. Argentina is a hungry, relentless pitbull — especially when it is losing — and England teased it with a piece of wagyu steak.

So now, days after dealing with the emotions and the sadness and all the psychological walls you have to overcome in your own head—-you are being told to play for third place.

Thomas Tuchel's tactics have come under scrutiny. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

I guess the symbolic angle is still there. England, after all, has never finished higher than fourth aside from winning it all back in 1966.

So there is a slight attempt and hope of recovering some kind of catharsis.

From an individual perspective, it could also offer an opportunity to players such as Kobbie Mainoo, the wonderful midfielder from Manchester United who has not seen a single minute of this World Cup. Marcus Rashford, who continues to deal with a precarious situation from a contractual standpoint with the same club, could also start.

Then there are key stars: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, England’s most important and dangerous players during this competition, have six goals each. They may also see this fixture as an objective to catch up in the Golden Boot race. For Kane, we will also be asking if this will indeed be his last World Cup? The answer quite honestly, for me, is no. The Bayern Munich striker turns 33 in a few weeks and likely sees Messi’s inspiring journey of continually delivering magic for his nation – so instinctively, I don’t see a reason for Kane to quit now. He will go down as England’s greatest striker but the chance of immortality in 2030 still appeals to him.

Will Lionel Messi's inspirational World Cup career inspire Harry Kane? (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

As for Tuchel, reports suggest that he will stay as England manager after the World Cup, despite the massive frustrations from pundits and fans alike. The criticism is more than justified because he did something we all hoped he wouldn’t do—which was a reversal in mentality against Argentina. He opened the door and they broke in.

But alas, a strong performance against France could perhaps change the mindset of certain critics, myself included. However, this is all conjecture and wishful thinking as I don’t think a third-place victory will do much to sway opinion. In fact, it could do the opposite and only enforce a pre-existing opinion, because if we see a strong, physical and intense England for 90 minutes against France, the question might now transform itself into, "where was this on Wednesday?"

Anyhow, whether we like it or not, the third-place match will indeed happen and England’s time at this World Cup will end. I'll take the advice that Sally gave Noel Gallagher to need not look back in anger – at least not today.