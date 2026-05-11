USA Midfielder Johnny Cardoso To Miss World Cup Due To Ankle Surgery

United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to miss the World Cup because of a right ankle injury that requires surgery.

His Spanish club Atlético Madrid announced the surgery on Monday. The procedure usually requires months of recovery time and the World Cup begins in one month.

Atlético didn’t give a timetable for his return. It also didn’t immediately say when or where the surgery will take place.

The 24-year-old Cardoso sprained his ankle during training last week.

He has 23 appearances for USA since his debut in 2020.

Last month, Cardoso became the third American to start a Champions League semifinal, joining Demarcus Beasley and Christian Pulisic.

USA opens its World Cup campaign in Group D on June 13 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. Mauricio Pochettino's team will also face Australia on June 19 before wrapping up the group stage June 25 against Turkey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.