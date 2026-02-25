UEFA Champions League
Benfica Lose Appeal Against Gianluca Prestianni Suspension for Champions League Decider vs. Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League

Benfica Lose Appeal Against Gianluca Prestianni Suspension for Champions League Decider vs. Real Madrid

Published Feb. 25, 2026 4:08 p.m. ET

Benfica's appeal against the provisional suspension handed to Gianluca Prestianni has been rejected, meaning the Argentine will miss the second leg of the Champions League knockout round play-off against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old has been accused of racially abusing Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior during the first game last week.

Prestianni accused of racially abusing Vinicius

Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his shirt when talking to Vinicius during the first leg last week. The Brazil international quickly alerted referee Francois Letexier, who initiated the anti-racism protocol, prompting a ten-minute delay before the game restarted.

Benfica have stood by Prestianni, who has maintained that Vinicius misheard what he said, while manager Jose Mourinho said after the match that the Portuguese club could not be racist because club legend Eusebio was black. His comments were widely criticised by figures throughout European football.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Prestianni's defence would be that he used homophobic language rather than racist slurs, alleging he had been provoked by Vinicius who apparently mocked him because of his height. Such language is still included in UEFA's anti-discrimination rules and carries a hefty suspension if a person is found guilty.

UEFA dismiss Benfica's appeal

A statement from UEFA reads: "The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed.

"Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible."

Argentine winger trained at Bernabeu despite ban

The decision means Prestianni will play no part in the second leg and whether he will be in attendance at the Bernabeu for the second leg remains to be seen.

The winger had trained with the rest of his team-mates at Real Madrid’s home ground in the build-up to the fixture, though he was not involved in Benfica’s 3-0 victory over AVS Futebol SAD on Saturday over the weekend.

A number of Real Madrid players came out in support of Vinicius in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while manager Alvaro Arbeloa has urged UEFA to send a strong message in the fight against racism.

He said: "We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism. UEFA, which has always been a champion of this fight against racism, has the opportunity to do more than just leave it as a slogan, or a nice banner before matches. And let's hope - or rather, I hope - that they seize this opportunity.

"As we've said, as I've said...on playing at a high level, putting on a great performance. On doing things right on the pitch and delivering a great performance so we can win the game. That's what we're most focused on. That's where we're putting all our energy and effort. And that's what we want to see tomorrow. The rest, obviously, isn't our concern. Or at least, it's not up to us to make those kinds of decisions. That has to be UEFA's."

share
Get more from the UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kylian Mbappe Expected to Miss Real Madrid vs. Benfica With Lingering Knee Injury

Kylian Mbappe Expected to Miss Real Madrid vs. Benfica With Lingering Knee Injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes