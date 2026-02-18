Good News for Belgium and Napoli: Kevin De Bruyne Closing to Return From Injury

Napoli are preparing to welcome back a familiar face to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After a grueling period on the sidelines, Kevin De Bruyne is finally closing in on his return to Italy. The Belgian playmaker is expected to arrive in Naples on Sunday, coinciding with his teammates' trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta. From Monday, the veteran midfielder is slated to report to the Castel Volturno training centre, marking the beginning of the crucial reintegration phase under the watchful eye of Antonio Conte.

The long road from Antwerp back to Serie A

The journey back has been far from simple for the former Manchester City man. It has been 116 days since De Bruyne’s season hit a devastating roadblock on October 25. During a high-stakes clash against Inter, the midfielder suffered a serious injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh while converting a first-minute penalty. The sight of the Belgian in tears was a bitter blow for the Partenopei. Following the advice of specialists, he underwent surgery in Antwerp on October 29 and has spent the last few months at a specialised clinic in Belgium.

With a return to Italy penned in for this weekend, according to Corriere dello Sport, he will get to see his team-mates as they return for training on Monday. However, it is still unclear when he will be able to participate with the rest of the group, let alone make his return to the matchday squad.

In a twist of fate, De Bruyne’s rehabilitation coincided with that of his international team-mate Romelu Lukaku. While Lukaku has already successfully navigated his way back into Conte’s matchday squads, De Bruyne’s path required surgical intervention. Despite the different approaches to their recoveries, both players share a singular focus: regaining peak fitness to lead Napoli’s charge in Serie A and securing their places for the 2026 World Cup in North America. For De Bruyne, who turns 35 in June, this summer represents a final shot at global glory.

Conte’s missing piece for the Champions League race

While Lukaku is back on the pitch, he is still searching for his best physical condition. De Bruyne faces a similar challenge. The Belgian has been absent for nearly four months, and while his return to the dressing room provides an immediate psychological lift, the club remains cautious. As the Lukaku case demonstrated, patience is paramount. However, once De Bruyne regains his rhythm and strength, he will become a world-class weapon for Conte as Napoli enter the business end of the season and fight for a lucrative Champions League spot.

The landscape at Napoli has shifted significantly during De Bruyne's absence. When he was last available, the club was competing on all fronts. Since then, they have lifted the Supercoppa in Saudi Arabia but have also seen their European commitments end, leaving them to focus purely on domestic matters. However, their Serie A title defence has also fallen apart, as they remain 11 points behind Inter after 25 matches.

The final push for Europe and the World Cup

Despite the challenges, the objective remains clear for De Bruyne. He wants to finish the season strongly to ensure Napoli returns to the European elite. Speaking previously on his recovery, De Bruyne noted: "I'll have a CT scan, I hope to be back soon." This optimism is now being put into practice as he nears his return to full training. The Belgian knows that he has precious little time to prove his fitness to national team selectors before the summer tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

His return couldn't be better timed for a Napoli side that has dealt with several injury setbacks recently, including a defensive blow to Amir Rrahmani. Conte has often spoken about the need for leadership and technical quality in the middle of the park, and De Bruyne provides both in abundance. As the recovery enters its final stretch, the expectation is that the midfielder will gradually be integrated back into the first-team fold to provide that extra bit of magic in the final third.

Chasing a golden sunset in Naples

The narrative of De Bruyne’s season is one of resilience. At nearly 35, many doubted if he could return to the intensity required for Conte’s high-pressing system, but the work done in Antwerp suggests he is ready for one last dance. With the Scudetto race and European qualification hanging in the balance, a fit and firing De Bruyne could be the difference-maker. The playmaking sensation is almost back in town, and for the Napoli faithful, his arrival cannot come soon enough as they chase a successful end to a complicated campaign.