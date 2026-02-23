Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni Faces Suspension Amid Vinicius Racism Investigation

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been provisionally suspended by UEFA as an investigation into the events of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid continue. The Argentine stands accused of directing racist comments at Blancos forward Vinicius Junior. He will sit out the second leg of a knockout phase playoff clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

What happened in Champions League fixture at Estadio da Luz?

Prestianni was involved in a heated exchange with Vinicius after seeing the Brazil international open the scoring in the first leg of a keenly-contested European fixture at Estadio da Luz.

The 20-year-old South American covered his mouth with his shirt when interacting with a continental rival. Vinicius, who was waiting for the game to resume after breaking the deadlock, raced towards the referee in order to lodge his complaint.

Proceedings were halted for 10 minutes, as UEFA protocols were followed, with investigations into what went on subsequently being opened by European football’s governing body and the Portuguese government.

Prestianni provisionally banned by UEFA

An official statement from UEFA regarding their initial course of action reads: "Following the appointment of a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDI) to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026, and upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) related to a discriminatory behaviour.

"This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies. Further information about this matter will be made available in due course."

Benfica to appeal decision

Benfica have responded quickly with an official statement of their own confirming they will appeal the decision, which reads: "Sport Lisboa e Benfica has been informed of UEFA's decision to impose a provisional one-match suspension on its player Gianluca Prestianni, as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred during the match against Real Madrid. The Club regrets being deprived of the player while the process is still under investigation and will appeal this UEFA decision, even though the deadlines in question are unlikely to have any practical effect on the second leg of the Champions League play-off. Sport Lisboa e Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism or discrimination, values that are part of its historical identity and are reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and major figures in the Club's history, such as Eusébio."

Prestianni could face lengthy ban

Prestianni will be prevented from coming up against his accuser when Benfica travel to Madrid on Wednesday, looking to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit. Sky News report that he could "face a minimum 10-game ban" once full investigations have been completed.

Vinicius said in a statement delivered immediately after his outing against Benfica: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary."

Prestianni said in a statement of his own, as he maintains his innocence: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

What happens next?

Real Madrid have helped UEFA with their investigation, while Prestianni has also formed part of that process. According to ESPN, the Argentine told the probe that he used homophobic language towards Vinicius, not a racist slur.

He is now waiting on any further sanctions, with Benfica and their head coach Jose Mourinho - who will be serving a suspension at the Bernabeu in midweek - speaking out in defence of their player.