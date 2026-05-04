Manchester United To Rest Brazilian Star Matheus Cunha Ahead of World Cup

Manchester United have reached a surprising agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to rest star forward Matheus Cunha for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The move comes as a major boost for Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been sweating over the fitness of several key players ahead of the World Cup.

Champions League qualification allows rotation

The decision to sideline the Brazilian international follows United's triumph in the against fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Cunha was instrumental in the victory over Liverpool, scoring a vital goal to help secure a win that mathematically guaranteed the Red Devils a place in next season’s Champions League.

With their primary objective for the domestic campaign now fulfilled, the club hierarchy feels they are in a position to assist the Brazilian national team. The agreement will see the number 10 sit out the final three matches of the season to focus entirely on his physical recovery, ESPN reports.

Managing adductor concerns

Cunha has been struggling with adductor problems in recent weeks.

Although he has continued to feature for Michael Carrick's side, even playing through the pain barrier against Liverpool, there are lingering concerns about the long-term risk of a more serious tear if he is not managed correctly.

By removing him from the high-intensity environment of the Premier League run-in, United and the CBF hope to ensure he arrives at the World Cup at 100 percent fitness.

The tournament is set to kick off in just over a month, leaving little room for error in his rehabilitation process.

Ancelotti handed major boost

The news will be music to the ears of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazil boss has been dealing with an escalating injury crisis within his squad, and losing a starter like Cunha would have been a significant blow to the Seleção’s hopes of lifting the trophy.

While the forward is technically available to play, the consensus between club and country is that prevention is better than cure.

This proactive approach marks a rare instance of a major European club prioritizing international commitments over the final games of a league season.

Missing the season finale

As a result of this agreement, Cunha will be absent from the matchday squads for the upcoming fixtures against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

These games were set to be his final appearances before joining up with the national team camp, but he will now begin an individual training program instead.

United fans will likely support the move given the player's importance to the side and the fact that their league position is already secure.

All eyes will now turn to the medical staff to ensure the star man is ready for the biggest stage in world football.