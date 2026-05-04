Pep Guardiola Hints He Will Stay On As Manchester City Boss For 2026-27 Season

Pep Guardiola has hinted he will remain at Manchester City next season, suggesting he still has the energy to continue building on his legacy.

It has been reported that the club are planning for life without the Catalan coach in case he moves on this summer, but his latest comments indicate he plans to see out the final year of his contract.

Maresca links with City

The City boss is now approaching a decade in charge at the Etihad, a period that has delivered unprecedented success.

His remarks have fueled fresh belief among supporters that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach will remain in Manchester for the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite reports linking former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca with the top post at City, Guardiola has insisted that he still has the hunger to bring success to the club.

Guardiola explains why he still feels motivated

Guardiola spoke about his enduring enthusiasm for the job and the environment created at the Etihad Stadium. The City manager also praised the stability within the club.

"I wouldn’t be 10 years, even with good titles, if I didn’t have an incredible environment," Guardiola admitted, as per The Guardian.

"Now I feel more, I don’t know, happy, not happy, but I don’t know, still have incredible energy, still I’m so good, coming here to work on my day off.

Guardiola added: "I love when Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] came back from Barcelona and said, ‘Man City is top, top’. You know, when that happens, we are in a good way. That’s why we are consistently in the Champions League for the last 12, 13, 14 years. That’s why we are always fighting for the titles, because they are consistent around the tactics, the systems, the players, the managers. It’s like a bubble that makes people feel good."

City maintain stability amid title fight

City remain firmly in the hunt for another Premier League title as they chase leaders Arsenal. They have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and are also preparing for an FA Cup final against Chelsea.

"The hours before the game, I feel it [pressure] but the process between games I am more calm. Last season was 24 hours thinking ‘what will happen at the club if we will not qualify for the Champions League?’ I felt it a lot," Guardiola said.

"This season we won the Carabao Cup, [reached the] FA Cup final again and still fighting against Arsenal, so what can I say? It is really good. I would have loved to go through in the Champions League but the level is higher and it will be good learnings for me for the next season."

Crucial fixtures await in title race

The Cityzens now turn their focus to a key Premier League clash against Everton.

Guardiola’s side must secure victory to maintain pressure on Arsenal in the title race. City have two games in hand on the Gunners, who are six points clear at the top.

With multiple trophies still within reach and the manager appearing revitalized, the coming weeks could prove decisive both for City’s season and for Guardiola’s future at the Etihad.