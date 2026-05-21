John Stones to Bayern? Man City Defender Could Join Vincent Kompany, Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a sensational summer swoop for Manchester City defender John Stones.

The experienced center back is poised to leave the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer after 10 successful years.

A move to the Bundesliga champions would see him reunite with former teammate Vincent Kompany and link up with England captain Harry Kane in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich Target A Defensive Rebuild

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Bayern are seriously exploring a stunning move to secure the services of Stones.

The German giants have identified the 31-year-old as a prime target as they look to bolster their backline.

Should the club progress their interest, they will find themselves in a strong position to secure his signature.

Stones is set to become a free agent this summer after spending 10 incredible years in Manchester, making him one of the most attractive options on the market.

A switch to Germany would allow him to reunite with former colleague Kompany, who now manages the Bavarian side, while joining his national team captain, Kane.

An End To A Glorious Decade

Stones joined City from Everton for £47.5 million in 2016, becoming Pep Guardiola’s second signing.

Across 293 appearances, he scored 19 goals and helped the side win six Premier League titles alongside a coveted Champions League trophy.

Despite his legendary status, recent injuries have limited his impact.

Guardiola recently addressed this, stating: "I cannot judge his performance because he has been a little bit out. I don't have doubts with John.

"When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender. I only want him fit and, unfortunately, like last season, a lot of the time it is not possible. He is a lovely, incredible teammate."

Facing Competition Across The Continent

While the Bundesliga champions are a highly glamorous option, they are not the only club monitoring the situation.

A sentimental return to Everton has been suggested, while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and newly-promoted Coventry City have also registered interest.

However, the immense pull of playing for Bayern, coupled with the chance to work under Kompany, could prove decisive.

The German outfit are desperate to refresh their squad after suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, despite comfortably reclaiming their domestic league crown.

Adding a versatile serial winner to their ranks would undoubtedly elevate their defensive solidity.

What Is Next For The Defender?

Before finalizing his club future, Stones is expected to play a crucial role for Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Bayern are entirely focused on completing a domestic double when they face Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend, hoping to build momentum for next season.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).