'The Trophy Was Lost!': Kompany Reveals He Lost Bundesliga Prize Amidst Title Celebrations

Vincent Kompany has revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes blunder from Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations, admitting he actually lost track of the championship trophy.

The Belgian coach confessed that the famous 'Meisterschale' was missing at a crucial moment during the festivities.

A kitchen nightmare for Kompany

While Bayern are used to parading silverware, their latest Bundesliga celebration featured a moment of pure panic for Kompany. The former Manchester City captain revealed that amidst the excitement of the title win, he managed to leave the prestigious trophy at home, specifically in his kitchen.

Speaking about the incident after the dust had settled on the celebrations, Kompany explained the confusion in statements carried by Bild: "We were here and suddenly the trophy was missing! Then I remembered: 'Oh, it was at our house'. It was lying in the kitchen. I didn't even remember anymore that someone had given it to me the night before and said: 'Vinnie, you bring it tomorrow.'"

Rescue mission at the town hall

The realisation that the most important piece of German football silverware was sitting next to a toaster came just as the team was preparing for their official reception. Fortunately for the Belgian manager, his wife Carla Higgs was able to save the day by delivering the trophy to the city centre just in time for the official ceremonies.

Kompany reportedly noticed the mistake during the trip to Munich’s Marienplatz. While the squad had already moved to the second floor of the Munich Town Hall to be honoured by the new Lord Mayor Dominik Krause, the trophy was still in transit. It eventually arrived at the Great Hall exactly as Bayern president Herbert Hainer was delivering his speech to the gathered guests.

Emotions run high for Goretzka

Despite the logistical hiccup, the mood among the players remained electric. Once the trophy was safely in their hands, the squad took to the famous Town Hall balcony to present it to the thousands of fans gathered below. The players danced and sang, with the 'Meisterschale' being passed through the ranks as they celebrated another successful domestic campaign.

For Leon Goretzka, the day was particularly poignant. The midfielder, who is set to leave the club this summer, was visibly moved by the reception from the supporters. To honour his departure and his roots in Bochum, the club played Herbert Gronemeyer's famous anthem "Bochum," as the fans chanted his name in a heartfelt farewell to the long-serving star.

Eyes on the DFB-Pokal final

The celebrations mark a high point in Kompany's debut season, though the focus in Munich quickly shifts toward completing a domestic double. The drama of the forgotten trophy and the sabotage attempts by local rivals 1860 Munich fans did little to dampen the spirits of a team that remains hungry for more success under their young manager.

Attention now turns to Berlin, where Bayern Munich will face Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final this coming Saturday. Having safely recovered the Bundesliga trophy from his kitchen, Kompany will be hoping to add another piece of silverware to his collection — and perhaps this time, he will remember to pack it for the parade.