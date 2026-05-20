Bernardo Silva To Atletico Madrid? Simeone Hopes To Lure Man City Legend To La Liga

Atlético Madrid have sensationally joined the race to sign Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva as they search for a marquee replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

The Portuguese playmaker is set to leave the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer, sparking a high-stakes scramble among Europe's elite clubs.

A marquee successor for Griezmann

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone is facing a massive void in his squad with the departure of Griezmann to MLS. To fill that gap, Madrid have identified Silva as the ideal candidate to inherit the Frenchman's mantle and lead the club's creative department next season. At 31, the Portugal international is viewed as a ready-made superstar who can maintain the club’s competitive edge in La Liga and Europe.

The Rojiblancos are prepared to place Silva at the centre of their project, offering him the star status he might not be guaranteed elsewhere. While Griezmann’s exit leaves a significant deficit in goals and leadership, the club believes the Manchester City man possesses the pedigree and big-game experience to galvanise the dressing room under Simeone’s demanding management style.

Free agency sparks European scramble

Represented by Jorge Mendes, Silva will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market today. Having announced his departure from Manchester after nine trophy-laden years, he is currently attracting interest from Barcelona, though they have reportedly decided against signing him, Chelsea, Juventus, and AC Milan. However, Atletico are working hard behind the scenes to convince him that the Metropolitano is the best destination for the final major contract of his career.

The lack of a transfer fee makes the deal highly attractive for Atleti’s hierarchy, who previously explored a similar move for Julian Brandt. Silva’s versatility is a key selling point; he is equally comfortable operating on either wing, as a central playmaker, or even as a second striker. His record of 77 goals and 76 assists in nearly 459 appearances for City underlines the elite production he would bring to Madrid.

Simeone seeks a natural leader

Beyond his technical brilliance, Simeone is reportedly enamoured with Silva’s work rate and tactical intelligence. These are traits that helped him become a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s tactical revolution in the Premier League. Atletico's pitch involves making him the undisputed face of the team, a role that might be harder to secure at Barcelona alongside emerging talents like Lamine Yamal.

Italian giants Juve and Milan are also pushing hard for his signature as they look to rebuild following disappointing domestic campaigns. Nevertheless, the lure of returning to the Iberian Peninsula and competing for major honours in Spain could give the Rojiblancos a significant advantage in negotiations as Silva prepares for his final chapter at the highest level.

An emotional goodbye to the Etihad

Silva is currently preparing for his final match with City, whose draw with Bournemouth ensured a second-place finish in the Premier League as Arsenal sealed the title, before shifting his focus to the World Cup with Portugal. He has already made his intentions clear to the City faithful in a poignant message on social media. "This club me gave more than I ever imagined," he stated, reflecting on a tenure that included six Premier League titles and the long-awaited Champions League crown in 2023.