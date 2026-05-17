Antoine Griezmann Bags 100th Assist In Final Atlético Home Game Before MLS Move

Antoine Griezmann bid a highly emotional farewell to Atlético Madrid fans on Sunday, marking his final home match before an upcoming transfer to MLS side Orlando City by recording his 100th assist for the club.

Teammate Jan Oblak led the post-match tributes for the legendary midfielder, claiming the Frenchman deserved to win a Ballon d'Or during his glittering European career.

A magical milestone at the Metropolitano

Making his monumental 500th appearance for the club, the 35-year-old provided the decisive pass for Ademola Lookman in the 21st minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Girona in Atlético's penultimate La Liga game of the campaign.

This delicately weighted ball marked his 100th assist in the famous red and white shirt, complementing his staggering 212 goals.

Although teammates Thiago Almada and Marc Pubill desperately tried to set him up for a farewell goal late in the match, the fairy-tale strike remained elusive for the legendary forward, but he still received a memorable send-off at the Metropolitano, with a special post-match ceremony arranged for the World Cup winner.

Oblak leads emotional tributes for a departing icon

Long-time teammate Oblak was among the first to highlight the immense impact Griezmann has had with Atlético.

The Slovenian goalkeeper did not hold back in his assessment.

Speaking to reporters, he declared: "I am happy to have been able to enjoy these years with him. He should have won a Ballon d'Or. He still has many years left in the United States."

Full Circle Moment For Obed Vargas

The match also held profound significance for 20-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas, who was named in the starting lineup for Sunday's emotional victory.

The Alaska native and Mexico international grew up idolizing Griezmann from afar, even shaping his own soccer identity around Atlético Madrid's underdog spirit.

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 19: Pablo Barrios #8 of Atletico de Madrid and Obed Vargas #18 of the Seattle Sounders battle for the ball during a game between Atletico de Madrid and Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on June 19, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Scott Gould/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Their paths first crossed on the pitch last year during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, when Vargas was still starring in MLS for the Seattle Sounders.

After facing off at Lumen Field, a starstruck Vargas shared an emotional post-match embrace and exchanged jerseys with his childhood hero.

That dream encounter quickly transformed into reality when Vargas sealed a major €3 million transfer to Madrid in early 2026.

Having gone from watching Griezmann on television to sharing a locker room with him as a teammate, Vargas has frequently spoken about looking up to the French icon, who took the young midfielder under his wing to help him adapt to La Liga.

With Griezmann now preparing to finish his career where Vargas' professional journey began—in Major League Soccer—Sunday’s match served as a symbolic passing of the torch at the Metropolitano.

An illustrious era concludes in the Spanish capital

The talismanic forward's imminent departure to Orlando City on a free transfer marks the end of a legendary era.

He initially joined Atlético from Real Sociedad in 2014 for €54 million, quickly establishing himself as a global star.

Following a high-profile €120m transfer to Barcelona in 2019, he returned to Diego Simeone's side on loan in 2021 before sealing a permanent €22m move back home.

Griezmann helped Atlético win the Europa League, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup across his two spells at the club.

What comes next?

Looking ahead, Atlético Madrid will travel to face Villarreal next Sunday in a decisive battle for third place.

Meanwhile, Girona face a devastating relegation fight. Currently sitting 18th with 40 points,Michel's team need a home victory against Elchee to leapfrog their rivals and survive the drop to the Segunda División.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).