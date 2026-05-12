Hansi Flick Confirms Barcelona Contract Extension: 'I'm In The Right Place'

Hansi Flick has expressed his intention to extend his stay at Barcelona after leading the club to the league title.

The German coach said he feels "in the right place" and is already targeting further success.

Barcelona boss confirms long-term commitment

Flick has confirmed he will extend his contract with Barcelona until 2028 following the club’s league title triumph. The announcement comes shortly after Barça sealed the championship with a 2–0 victory over Real Madrid.

The extension rewards Flick for two successful seasons in Catalonia, where the former Bayern Munich coach has overseen a strong campaign that delivered domestic silverware and restored stability at the club.

Flick explains decision and outlines ambitions

Speaking about the new agreement, Flick admitted the situation had developed quickly but said he is grateful for the club’s trust.

"Has this been announced? I’m sorry, but I’ve had a lot on my mind," Flick told reporters.

"I’m very grateful to the club for the opportunity to coach until 2028. The club has the right to terminate it, and so do I.

"We’ll discuss that optional year later. In recent days, it’s become clear to me that I’m in the right place. Now it’s time to keep winning and try again to win the Champions League. I’m very grateful to the club for their confidence."

Chasing the 100-point milestone

Despite having the title wrapped up with a 14-point cushion, Flick is not prepared to let his side relax during the final three matches of the season.

Ahead of the trip to face Alaves, the manager made it clear that breaking records remains a priority for the Blaugrana.

"The goal now is to reach 100 points, and to do that we have to win the three remaining matches and play well," he said.

Dressing room leaders and injury battles

Reflecting on a season defined by both success and adversity, Flick also praised the leadership qualities of his players.

He specifically singled out the impact of Gavi and Pedri in driving the team's standards.

"We have different kinds of leaders. There’s Gavi, who, since returning to training, has raised the level of our sessions; he’s the heart of the team. There’s Pedri, a leader with the ball. Eric [Garcia] is too. And the captains, like Frenkie [de Jong], Ronald [Araujo], Raphinha," Flick explained.

"The first thing we have to do is make people happy. And I’m proud of that, and I’ve told the players that because it’s been a difficult season due to injuries." Flick said. "There have been key players who haven’t been available at times, like Lamine [Yamal], Pedri, Raphinha, Frenkie. And it’s incredible the season we’ve had and how we’ve improved in the last two months in attack and defense. We’ve conceded the fewest goals, and nobody expected that."