Zlatan Core: The 26 Best Quotes From The Global Soccer Icon

Zlatan Ibrahimović is the master of the quote, and this summer the global soccer legend brings his words of wisdom to FOX Sports as an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of his debut with FOX Sports this summer, let's look at some of The Lion's most memorable sayings that have made him an icon on and off the pitch.

26. "When I say I am God? You think I'm joking or not? … I'm not joking. I feel like God."

Zlatan is never shy to compare himself to God or any deity out there, nor tell you that he truly believes it.

25. "I don't do trials. You know who I am."

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was impressed enough by Zlatan's talents back in 2000 to offer him a trial. But the confident striker felt he didn't need to be evaluated, and joined Ajax in 2001. Oh, what could have been for the Gunners.

24. "It’s true I don’t know much about the players here, but they definitely know who I am."

(Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

When Zlatan signed with Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, the team was still a sleeping giant which had just been acquired by its Qatari owners. Once he joined, PSG began its domination of French soccer.

23. "An injured Zlatan is a pretty serious thing for any team."

The Swede detailed the serious knee injury he suffered in 2017 with Manchester United in his autobiography I Am Zlatan with some poignant third-person insight. Luckily for him and soccer fans everywhere, he recovered to continue playing for several seasons.

22. "I came like a king, left like a legend."

From 2012-16, PSG dominated French soccer with 12 trophies, which included four straight league titles. When Zlatan departed the club, he was the club's all-time leading scorer.

21. "I feel like Benjamin Button. I was born old, and I will die young."

Getting younger with age? An ever-rejuvenating Zlatan AC discussing his two-goal performance for ACMilan that won a key league game over Sampdoria in 2020.

20. "I can’t help but laugh at how perfect I am."

A new challenge and a reunion with manager José Mourinho tempted Zlatan to join Manchester United in 2016. You'd think joining the world's most popular club would humble the Swedish star? Think again.

(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

19. "I just want you to feel happy and feel welcome, so I give you the No. 9, but I will take the No. 10.' That's the way we do it. So I never left, I just upgraded my number."

When Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United in 2017, Zlatan gave his new teammate a welcoming gift. But no act of kindness goes without a great one-liner.

18. "What Carew does with a football, I can do with an orange."

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew once said that Zlatan's playing style was "pointless" with too much theatrics. That certainly prompted an iconic response.

17. "Lions don’t recover like humans."

Zlatan loves to compare himself to the king of the jungle, especially after returning to action only seven months after a knee injury in 2017 while with Manchester United.

16. "Here, I am like a Ferrari among Fiats."

Zlatan was never quiet about how much he felt about the level of play in MLS, but he certainly backed it all up as he was named 2018 MLS Newcomer of the Year and was a two-time MLS All-Star.

15. "They wanted Zlatan. I gave them Zlatan."

Ibrahimović made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute in the first-ever edition of the "El Trafico" derby with LAFC in 2018. Moments after taking the pitch, Ibrahimović launched a long-distance rainbow right into the net. He would then score the game-winner in stoppage time of the 4-3 epic. It remains arguably the best MLS debut ever.

14. "By far."

Zlatan hadn't played a game for the Galaxy yet when he asked about whether he was the best player in MLS. Few could argue.

13. "When I see someone else play, I say: ‘That’s good.’ When I play, I say: ‘That’s impossible.’"

It's fair to say Zlatan is a fan of watching his spectacular highlight reel and goals.

12. "Swedish style? No. Yugoslavian style? Of course not. It has to be Zlatan style."

Born in Sweden to Bosnian and Croatian parents, Zlatan gave his unique take when asked how he would define his unique way of playing.

11. "What do you mean, 'present?' She got Zlatan."

When asked what he got a former girlfriend for her birthday, Zlatan made it known he was the gift.

10. "We're looking for an apartment. If we don't find anything, then I'll probably just buy the hotel."

There are plenty of nice places to live in Paris. So when Zlatan joined PSG in 2012 in a big-money move, he (maybe?) joked at his introductory news conference about where he'd post up.

9. "There was the thought that this would send me into retirement. I sent their entire country into retirement."

Denmark fans were hoping they could send Zlatan into an early retirement in the Euro 2016 playoffs. Instead, Ibrahimović showed them why he was still one of the world's top strikers.

8. "Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me."

When Zlatan was giving his emotional farewell speech in 2023 in front of the AC Milan fans, the visiting Verona supporters decided to give him their own sendoff. Which of course, prompted another all-timer from the legend.

7. "When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari. If you drive a Ferrari you put premium petrol in the tank, you hit the motorway and you step on the gas. Guardiola filled up with diesel and took a spin in the countryside. He should have bought a Fiat."

Zlatan playing with Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and the rest of those legendary Barcelona stars? It happened in the 2009-10 season, but tensions with Barça manager Pep Guardiola over playing style made Zlatan’s tenure at Camp Nou a short one.

6. "I was playing to win. And to win I will destroy you."

It's a simple philosophy to live by when you're an elite competitor like Zlatan.

5. "I don't believe they can change the Eiffel Tower for my statue, even the people behind the club. But if they can, I will stay here — I promise you."

Zlatan or the Eiffel Tower? Those were the towering figures in Paris during his four trophy-laden seasons at PSG. Ibrahimović wanted a different challenge in 2016 as he joined PSG. The Eiffel Tower’s social media account even responded with it's own memorable quip: "I like your humor and the view of Paris is so beautiful from here... but I’m the Tower!"

4. "First I went left, he did too. Then I went right, he did too. Then I went left again, and he went to buy a hot dog."

In soccer speak, it’s referred to as an élastico. In basketball parlance, it’s known as a crossover (or maybe breaking ankles). But Zlatan’s interpretation of this nifty move is definitely the … ‘wiener.’ The world took notice of the rising star when he twisted up Henchoz during a Champions League match, with the Liverpool defender later admitting he wasn’t sure where the ball had gone.

3. "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome."

Zlatan's ad in the Los Angeles Times after joining the LA Galaxy in 2018 was amazingly direct and to the point. And he delivered some incredible goals during his two-year reign with the Galaxy. When he announced his departure in 2020, he provided an equally memorable line in his farewell post: "Now go back to [watching] baseball."

2. "A lion doesn’t compare himself to humans."

There may not be a better quote that personifies Ibrahimović’s brash and confident style, even when he is complimenting some of the Premier League's best players. After praising Sergio Agüero and Romelu Lukaku for their scoring prowess, he was asked by BT Sport in 2017 why he wouldn’t add himself to that list. Fair enough.

1. "A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup."

During his time in MLS with the Galaxy, Zlatan and Sweden were aiming to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They fell short of that objective and Zlatan wasn't part of the Sweden squad in 2022, but at least he wil have a big role with FOX Sports this summer in 2026.