World Cup, Welcome to Zlatan: Ibrahimović Allows FOX Sports to Join Him For 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to get Zlatan'd.

Global soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimović will join FOX Sports as an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. The 48-team tournament will be the largest edition ever held, kicking off on July 11 and held across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Ibrahimović, who retired in 2023 as Sweden's all-time leading scorer, has developed a reputation that transcends soccer because of his huge personality and unwavering confidence.

Not only is the FIFA World Cup coming to FOX this summer… so is Zlatan. You’re welcome, America. #ZLATANonFOX

One of the most prolific and accomplished strikers of all time, Ibrahimović played at some of the world's biggest clubs. After breaking through at Swedish club Malmö FF, he played at Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Italy's three biggest sides (Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan). He also made his mark in Major League Soccer with two unforgettable seasons with the LA Galaxy.

In all, Ibrahimović scored 573 goals in his career, including 511 at the club level and 62 at the international level. Only three players have scored more goals than him in the 21st century: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Ibrahimović won 34 major trophies in his career, including 11 league trophies across four different countries — eight of which he won in consecutive seasons.

Zlatan Joins Star-Studded FOX Soccer Crew

Ibrahimović will be the latest soccer luminary joining FOX Sports for the World Cup. France legend and World Cup winner Thierry Henry, who made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, will be part of the network's broadcast crew this summer.

Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her FOX Sports debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.