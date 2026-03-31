Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times

Edin Dzeko and Bosnia and Herzegovina now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Italy, 4-1, on penalties Tuesday in the qualifying match. Bosnia and Herzegovina learned its group stage opponents, which stadiums it will play at and the times for the match.

When is the World Cup? How to Watch?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

What is Bosnia and Herzegovina's Group and Who are the Opponents?

Italy will be in Group A. Its opponents will be:

Canada

Qatar

Switzerland

What is Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup Schedule?

The team’s three group-stage games will be as follows: