Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 23

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're moving right along after a week that's been filled with some of the most intense matches we've seen on the World Cup stage.

Will Friday bring even more drama?

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 23.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

World Cup Best Bets — Friday, July 3

Australia vs. Egypt

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will try to help lead Australia past Egypt (Getty Images).

Egypt has some injuries on defense to work through and that could mean that even offensively challenged Australia finds a goal here. These two are not separated by much and draw is very much on the table.

Fallica's Picks: BTTS — Yes (+120), Draw (+190)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

I had to get creative here, as this looks to be a fairly straightforward match. Most of the obvious things — like Messi to score and win to nil — are all around -200 or so. Argentina is so tough to score on, so Cape Verde scoring feels like a long shot, although we thought the same thing with DR Congo the other day. Unless things really get out of hand, I feel like we have the scoreline covered here. And, of course, Argentina to score on a penalty is always in play.

Fallica's Pick: Correct Scoreband 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 (+110)

Colombia vs. Ghana

Jordan Ayew and Ghana could make it tough for Colombia in their knockout round match (Getty Images).

I think Colombia might be a little overrated as we head to the knockouts. After a predictable 3-1 win over group minnow Uzbekistan, Colombia was fortunate to get a late winner against DR Congo and then drew 0-0 with Portugal. Luis Diaz hasn't had the best of tournaments and goals are going to be extremely hard to come by against a Ghana side which makes no bones about its strategy. The Black Stars had just 15 shots in the group stage and just one in the first half. Ghana has held England to 0-0, beat Panama 1-0 and lost to Croatia 2-1 after securing its place in the knockouts. This will be an uneasy 90 minutes — and maybe more — for Colombia.