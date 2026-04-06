Mexico vs South Africa Odds, Predictions, Picks for World Cup Match

Mexico and South Africa will open the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City.

This matchup is a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, which finished in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. It marks the first time in tournament history that an opening game will be repeated.

Mexico automatically qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the three co-host nations. They will look to get back to the knockout round after being eliminated in the group stage in 2022 for the first time since 1978.

South Africa returns to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. They secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group C in CAF qualifying, earning automatic qualification with 18 points.

Mexico comes into the opening game of the tournament in great form, winning their last three friendlies in recent weeks by a combined score of 8-1 against Ghana, Australia, and Serbia.

Meanwhile, in the last two weeks, South Africa won 1-0 and recorded a 0-0 draw against two non-World Cup teams in Jamaica and Nicaragua. Can they turn the tables and pull off a major upset to start the tournament?

Let’s check out the odds for the Mexico vs. South Africa opening match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10.

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Mexico vs. South Africa Odds

Moneyline

Mexico : -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

South Africa : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Spread

Mexico -1.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

South Africa +1.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Mexico vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

A rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, back Mexico to win with ease in front of the home crowd. Raul Jiménéz is looking for his first World Cup goal and should get it against a South Africa team that failed to qualify for the last three World Cups.

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa

Raúl Jiménez is currently +135 to score a goal in Mexico's opening World Cup match against South Africa (Photo by Eduardo Valdez/Jam Media/Getty Images).

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Mexico : -950 (bet $10 to win $11.05 total)

South Africa: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Both Teams to Score